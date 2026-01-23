HHM Hotels Adds Growth-Oriented Senior Executives

Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HHM Hotels continues the expansion of their North American footprint in major gateway cities with the addition of premier properties ranging from luxury hotels in Boston to lifestyle hotels in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. To support this strategic momentum and continue building a best-in-class portfolio, they have appointed two seasoned leaders to its investment and growth team.

Luke Callinan joined as Senior Vice President of Investments, an area where HHM Hotels has expanded its portfolio with over 30 joint venture investments in urban, convention, and leisure markets in recent years. Callinan will play a crucial role in continuing to advance the company’s investment strategies.

Alexandra Lalos Church joined as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Lalos Church will focus on sourcing unique third-party management and growth opportunities for their strategic current and prospective owners and investors. HHM Hotels added over a dozen third-party management deals in the past few months.

“We are excited about our recent momentum and now having these two leaders join our deal team. They each have unique expertise--Luke as a seasoned investor across segments and Alex with her depth of market knowledge in the Southeast and long-standing relationships in the space,” said Shawn Tuli, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer.

Callinan possesses a sophisticated and deep-seated understanding of the full real estate life-cycle in hospitality, evidenced by his track record of successful, complex transactions. His recent role as Principal, Head of Hotel Investments at Kasa Living, Inc., coupled with a decade-plus tenure at The Chartres Lodging Group, underscores his expertise and readiness to immediately contribute to HHM Hotels’ strategic goals.

Lalos Church brings immediate value to HHM Hotels through her specialized expertise in the resort space. Her proven capabilities span investment sales, debt/equity placement, and loan sales, particularly within complex assets like condo-hotels, golf properties, and luxury residential components. She most recently served as Managing Director at Hodges Ward Elliott.

“Luke’s experience will strengthen our Investments team and allow us to grow with new and existing financial partners. Meanwhile, I see Alex already using her years of market experience as an investment advisor to find opportunities for us to serve new institutions in hospitality,” said Tuli.

The combined proven ability of Callinan and Lalos Church along with EVP & Head of Development, Matt Jalazo, establishes a well-rounded and talented team to align with the company’s intentional growth strategy.

