BTCC Exchange Lists Shih Tzu (SHIH), Center Coin (CENT), and Smart MFG (MFG) for Spot Trading

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, announces the listing of three new spot trading pairs: SHIH/USDT, CENT/USDT, and MFG/USDT. Spot trading, deposits, and withdrawals of these new coins are available on January 6, 13, and 15, 2026 respectively.

Shih Tzu (SHIH/USDT)

BTCC officially listed the SHIH/USDT spot trading pair on January 6, 2026, with deposits and withdrawals open on the same day. Shih Tzu (SHIH) is a community-driven meme token launched on October 15, 2025, through Four.Meme on the Binance Smart Chain. The project takes its name and inspiration from the Shih Tzu dog.

Token Details:

Symbol: SHIH

Network: BEP20

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 SHIH

Contract Address: 0xfca5208e4074e06596cc28b47214a109e4c14444

Center Coin (CENT/USDT)

BTCC added CENT/USDT spot trading on January 13, 2026. Center Coin (CENT) is a user-centric blockchain project built on the KAIA network, designed to democratize access to digital economies by enabling anyone to participate in the blockchain ecosystem using just a smartphone.

Token Details:

Symbol: CENT

Network: KAIA

Total Supply: 196,000,000 CENT

Contract Address: 0xd364de0683b29e582e5713425b215b24ce804ae9

CenterCoin aims to link the real economy with digital assets, and it seeks a new economic system that rewards users for their time and effort.

Smart MFG (MFG/USDT)

BTCC listed the MFG/USDT spot pair on January 15, 2026.

Smart MFG is a blockchain supply chain platform extending its services beyond enterprise partnerships to individual creators, artists, designers, engineers, gamers, and makers.

The platform's MFG Phigital marketplace offers RWA tokenization and 2/3D NFT functionality, allowing users to create, trade, and verify assets with full traceability across supply chains, metaverses, and gaming ecosystems. The platform provides cross-chain interoperability for assets across CreatorFi, DeFi, MakerFi, and GameFi applications.

Token Details:

Symbol: MFG

Network: ERC20

Total Supply: 868,000,000 MFG

Contract Address: 0x6710c63432A2De02954fc0f851db07146a6c0312

Expanding Trading Opportunities

With these three new listings, BTCC now offers over 400 spot trading pairs, reinforcing their commitment to providing traders with diverse trading opportunities. From community-driven tokens to enterprise blockchain solutions and innovative supply chain platforms, BTCC continues to curate a comprehensive selection of trading pairs to meet the evolving needs of our global user base.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com