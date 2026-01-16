RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2026-01-16
Loan3104
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599 
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln260
Volume sold, SEK mln0
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yieldn/a
Lowest yieldn/a
Highest accepted yieldn/a
% accepted at highest yield       n/a 

 

Auction date2026-01-16
Loan3111 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0007045745 
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln650
Volume sold, SEK mln400 
Number of bids16 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.057 %
Lowest yield1.045 %
Highest accepted yield1.064 %
% accepted at highest yield       40.00 



 


Recommended Reading