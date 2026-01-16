RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2026-01-16
|Loan
|3104
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0000556599
|Maturity
|2028-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|260
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|9
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|n/a
|Lowest yield
|n/a
|Highest accepted yield
|n/a
|% accepted at highest yield
|n/a
|Auction date
|2026-01-16
|Loan
|3111
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007045745
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|650
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|400
|Number of bids
|16
|Number of accepted bids
|7
|Average yield
|1.057 %
|Lowest yield
|1.045 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.064 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|40.00