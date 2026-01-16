MEXC Foundation Backs Indonesia's Future Web3 Innovators with F.I.R.E Scholarship Awards





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Foundation , the impact-driven arm of leading global crypto exchange MEXC , and TRIV , one of Indonesia's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, today announced the first recipients of the F.I.R.E Scholarship Program (Future Innovators in Rising Economy), awarding full tuition support to eight outstanding students from three top Indonesian universities.

The program drew hundreds of applicants across disciplines from computer science to economics, reflecting Indonesia's cross-sector appetite for blockchain innovation beyond trading and speculation. Winners include students from Universitas Indonesia, Binus University, and Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember, who will receive one-semester scholarships.

The scholarship marks the first education initiative under MEXC Foundation's three-pillar framework: Education, Empowerment, and Community Giving. Launched in August 2025 with $30 million in committed resources, the Foundation addresses critical barriers to Web3 growth—talent shortages and accessibility gaps—particularly in underrepresented regions.

Recipients will join the F.I.R.E Mentorship Lab for exclusive training and serve as Student Ambassadors, representing Indonesia in global blockchain networks while leading innovation on their campuses. Partner universities include Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember, Universitas Surabaya, Universitas Ciputra, Bina Nusantara University, Universitas Indonesia, and Universitas Multimedia Nusantara.

With over 3 million users, TRIV has provided secure cryptocurrency services in Indonesia since 2015, actively contributing to financial literacy and blockchain adoption nationwide.

This initiative marks a foundational step in the MEXC Foundation's long-term vision. The Foundation is dedicated to creating a lasting legacy that enhances educational opportunities, strengthens community resilience, and scales strategic giving—cornerstones for empowering the next generation of global innovators.

