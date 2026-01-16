SRx Health Solutions Invests in Common Stock of Opendoor Technologies

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRx Health Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the "Company") today announced that it has invested in the common stock of Opendoor Technologies Inc., a leading digital platform for residential real estate transactions.

The investment was made as part of SRXH’s broader capital allocation strategy, which seeks to deploy excess liquidity into publicly traded securities such as Opendoor, digital assets, and commodities such as gold and silver that management believes are undervalued and offer attractive risk-adjusted return potential for shareholders.

Opendoor Technologies operates a technology-enabled platform designed to simplify the buying and selling of residential real estate through data science, automation, and streamlined customer experiences. SRXH believes Opendoor’s platform, market position, and long-term growth opportunities align with the Company’s investment objectives.

The Company may increase or decrease its ownership position in Opendoor Technologies from time to time, depending on market conditions, valuation, and other strategic considerations. This investment does not impact SRXH’s core operational focus.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “aim,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to complete the proposed transaction, shareholder approvals, market conditions, regulatory considerations, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

