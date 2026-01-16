JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Changes to Sub-Funds

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is to notify you that the supplements for certain Sub-Funds will be updated, with effect from 16 February 2026, to reflect changes to their exclusion policies as follows:
- remove the 10% revenue threshold exclusion relating to conventional weapons
- amend the current full exclusion relating to nuclear weapons to allow for investment in issuers who support nuclear weapons programmes to states within the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, commonly known as the Non-Proliferation Treaty or ''NPT''
To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpm57249-shareholder-mailing-etf-inv-policy-update-en.pdf
Enquiries:
JPMorgan
David Brigstocke
07830 316102
