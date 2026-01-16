Al Tamimi & Company Announces Strategic Partnership with Alexa Translations During Canada's UAE Trade Mission

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Al Tamimi & Company has announced a strategic partnership with Alexa Translations during Canada's official trade mission to the UAE, attended by The Honorable Maninder Sidhu P.C., M.P., Canada's Minister of International Trade.

The event brought together distinguished partners including H.E. Radha Krishna Panday, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE, H.E. Eng. Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansoori, UAE Foreign Minister's Envoy to Canada and Chairman of Dubai Chambers, and H.E. Abdulrahman Al Neyadi, Ambassador of the UAE to Canada.

Commenting on the partnership, Sonya Syan, Director of Knowledge at Al Tamimi & Company, said:

“Our clients are navigating increasingly complex multilingual environments, and access to accurate, secure, and technology-driven translations is critical. Partnering with Alexa Translations strengthens our cross‑border practice and helps us streamline delivery while safeguarding confidentiality.”

The partnership agreement was formalised at a signing event attended by Al Tamimi & Company's Chief Information Officer, Colin Short, and Director of Knowledge, Sonya Syan, and Alexa Translations CEO, Gary Kalaci.

The collaboration will enable Al Tamimi & Company to deliver enhanced multilingual legal services through Alexa Translations’ AI-powered platform, supporting clients operating across multiple jurisdictions with greater speed, accuracy, and consistency.

About Al Tamimi and Company

Al Tamimi and Company is the leading full-service law firm in the UAE and MENA region, with 17 offices across 10 countries. Since 1989, we have delivered innovative, cost-effective legal solutions to address complex business challenges.

Our team of 580+ legal professionals combines deep expertise with practical insights, offering commercially focused advice that drives client success. With a commitment to diversity and inclusion, we foster a dynamic environment that attracts top talent and empowers us to deliver outstanding results across industries.

