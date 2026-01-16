North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $3,046,771 or $1.19 per share, and net earnings for twelve months of $8,610,603 or $3.35 per share, for the year ending December 31, 2025.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTSThree Months Ended
 Twelve Months Ended
 December 31
 December 31
Income Statement 2025   2024   2025   2024 
            
Interest Income 21,357,243   20,704,579   83,854,967   78,513,985 
Interest Expense 10,261,061   11,295,939   41,799,303   44,055,113 
Net Interest Income 11,096,182   9,408,640   42,055,664   34,458,872 
            
Provision for Loan Losses 0   0   (440,000)  (440,000)
Noninterest Income 1,788,654   1,547,692   6,343,900   5,931,907 
Noninterest Expenses (9,201,279)  (9,482,520)  (37,648,557)  (36,006,598)
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary3,683,557   1,473,812   10,311,007   3,944,181 
            
Income Tax (636,786)  (206,092)  (1,700,404)  (464,506)
Income Tax Prior Period 0   0   0   (25,000)
Net Income 3,046,771   1,267,720   8,610,603   3,454,675 
            
Earnings per Share 1.19   0.49   3.35   1.34 
            
       Twelve Month Average
 As of December 31
 Ended December 31
            
Balance Sheet 2025   2024   2025   2024 
            
Total Assets 1,870,071,300   1,909,713,245   1,883,584,697   1,838,701,293 
Total Loans 1,283,655,120   1,257,080,790   1,263,425,987   1,215,248,095 
Deposits 1,604,345,427   1,631,526,035   1,601,385,322   1,526,545,610 
Stockholders' Equity 183,481,903   171,158,049   177,217,940   167,445,594 
            
(Prepared internally without review by
our independent accountants)
            

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com


