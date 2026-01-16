Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 16.1.2026

 | Source: Aspo Plc Aspo Plc

Aspo Plc ANNOUNCEMENT 16.1.2026
   
   
Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 16.1.2026 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date          16.1.2026 
Bourse trade        Buy 
Share                 ASPO 
Amount            1 000Shares
Average price/ share   7,2400EUR
Total cost           7 240,00EUR
   
   
Aspo Plc now holds a total of 120 552 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 16.1.2026 
   
The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation 
No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
   
   
On behalf of Aspo Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
   
Sami HuttunenIlari Isomäki 
   
For more information, please contact: 
Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971, erkka.repo@aspo.com
   
   
www.aspo.com  
   
   


Attachment


Attachments

ASPO 16.1 trades

Recommended Reading

  • January 15, 2026 11:30 ET | Source: Aspo Plc
    Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 15.1.2026

    Aspo Plc ANNOUNCEMENT 15.1.2026         Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 15.1.2026      In the Helsinki Stock Exchange       Trade date          15.1.2026  Bourse...

    Read More
    Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 15.1.2026
  • January 14, 2026 11:30 ET | Source: Aspo Plc
    Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 14.1.2026

    Aspo Plc ANNOUNCEMENT 14.1.2026      Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 14.1.2026    In the Helsinki Stock Exchange     Trade date          14.1.2026 Bourse...

    Read More
    Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 14.1.2026