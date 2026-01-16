CryptoMondays Advisory Accelerates the Prosperity of Web3 + AI Businesses at High Profile Events

New York and Dubai, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoMondays, the world’s largest decentralized community for Web3 enthusiasts, is proud to showcase its unique advisory strengths and proven value proposition for businesses operating at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Decentralized Technology. Leveraging a global footprint of more than 59 cities and 150,000 members, CryptoMondays provides an unparalleled platform for Web3 AI projects to achieve mainstream adoption, secure strategic partnerships, and dominate industry narratives.

Forthcoming CryptoMondays Events at Sundance, ETHDenver, SXSW, Global Family Office Investment Summit (GFOIS) in Dubai and Davos include fireside chats, podcasts, newsletter broadcasts (to 26,000 crypto enthusiasts), live streaming, networking events, webinars, key client introductions - institutional and entrepreneurial showcasing and engagements.

Bridging the Gap Between Technical Innovation and Market Utility

A core strength of the CryptoMondays advisory model is its ability to transition projects from pedestrian traction to market leaders. CryptoMondays develops a clear value proposition for the venture that focuses on tangible benefits and humanized narratives rather than technical jargon. This ensures that builders can clearly communicate why their solution is compelling, differentiating and needed.

Unrivaled Lead Generation and Strategic Partnerships

CryptoMondays utilizes a data-driven, results-oriented execution model to drive business development. In a recent advisory engagement, CryptoMondays identified 70+ potential partners, facilitated over 20 high-level meetings, and successfully moved leads down the funnel to signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with industry-leading projects. The advisory team ensures that strategic dialogues result in actual network growth.

The AI Ecosystem Powerhouse

Advisory clients gain access to the Decentralized AI Agent Alliance (DAIAA), an organization founded by the CryptoMondays Collective that now has over 150 founding members, including Polkadot, Casper, and Techstars. This community serves as a testbed for new technologies. CryptoMondays actively drives thought leadership and introductions for its clients through these channels.

Value Proposition for Web3 AI Advisory Clients:

Content-Led Business Development: Client exposure through webinars and high-open-rate newsletters (50%+) to drive thought leadership and generate high-quality leads.

Global Event Integration: Strategic support with CryptoMondays at major industry events, including hosting round tables and workshops that showcase product utility to attendees.

Results-Based Alignment: A model that prioritizes network milestones and performance targets, ensuring that advisory interests are aligned with client prosperity.

Target Market Execution: Clarity on specific target market niches, and guidance on tailoring sales and marketing materials to attract value-aligned partners.

CryptoMondays’ advisory strategy is built to function like a spear: focused on a sharp point of market execution and propelled by a global community.

About CryptoMondays Advisory

Started in New York in 2018, CryptoMondays is the leading global brand for IRL Web3 events and advisory services. The CryptoMondays Advisory has the most comprehensive armoury of seasoned and accomplished Web3 + AI experts and entrepreneurs. CryptoMondays Advisory is dedicated to helping Web3 + AI ventures in the space to get traction and scale to the industry standard.

