Defiance ETFs Announces Closure of Select Funds

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Financial Group and Defiance ETFs today announced their decision to close and liquidate eight exchange-traded funds listed on the Nasdaq:

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income PLTR ETF (Nasdaq: PLT)

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income SMCI ETF (Nasdaq: SMCC)

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income HOOD ETF (Nasdaq: HOOI)

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income Ethereum ETF (Nasdaq: ETHI)

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income AMD ETF (Nasdaq: AMDU)

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income HIMS ETF (Nasdaq: HIMY)

Defiance Trillion Dollar Club Index ETF (Nasdaq: TRIL)

Defiance Daily Target 2X Short LLY ETF (LLYZ)

The Board of Trustees of Tidal Trust II approved this action as part of Defiance’s ongoing review of its product lineup and its commitment to offering investors a focused suite of strategies aligned with evolving market conditions and investor demand.

The final day of trading for the funds on the Nasdaq will be Monday, January 26, 2026. After the market close on this date, the funds will be delisted and will no longer accept creation orders. Shareholders who continue to hold shares as of each fund’s liquidation date, Friday, January 30, 2026, will have their shares automatically redeemed for cash at the funds’ net asset value (NAV) calculated on the liquidation date.

Defiance encourages shareholders to consult their financial or tax advisors regarding the potential tax implications of the liquidation.

About Tidal Financial Group

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Investments LLC is dedicated to revolutionizing ETF development, launch, marketing, and sales. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal provides a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting investment ideas to market. Tidal is committed to ETF innovation, equipping issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently launch ETFs and optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit www.tidalfinancialgroup.com.