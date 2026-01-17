Crypto Protocol Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Finalized Halborn Security Review as Roadmap Phase 2 Advances

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new crypto project developing a decentralized lending protocol, has announced that its V1 codebase has completed a security review from Halborn Security. The update arrives as the project continues to progress through its roadmap and prepares its lending system for testnet deployment.

Protocol Overview and Core Design

Mutuum Finance is building a new crypto platform that aims to support on-chain lending and borrowing. The protocol is designed to offer two market structures that address different liquidity and collateral needs.

The first is a pooled lending model. Users will supply assets into shared liquidity pools and receive mtTokens that represent their deposit and yield. Borrowers will draw from the pool by posting collateral and paying interest. This model allows suppliers to earn yield through borrower repayment without needing to match individual loans.

The second model is an isolated lending market. Certain assets that may not be suitable for pooled exposure can be used in isolated loans with their own interest rates and collateral rules. Borrowers in this model will also post collateral and be subject to liquidation if price movements reduce collateral value. Liquidators will repay part of the loan and purchase collateral at a discount to maintain solvency.

The protocol’s goal is to support both simple and more structured borrowing activity once live. Analysts note that pooled lending serves more common assets, while isolated lending can accommodate tokens that require additional risk controls.

mtToken Mechanics and Fee Recycling

A key component of the protocol is the mtToken. When a user supplies assets into a pool, the system will mint mtTokens that track both principal and interest. Over time, mtTokens represent the total balance owed to the supplier. When the supplier exits, mtTokens are burned and the user redeems assets along with the interest earned from borrowers.

Mutuum Finance also plans to introduce a fee recycling mechanism. A portion of protocol revenue will be used to buy MUTM on the open market once the system is active. These MUTM tokens will then be redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. The mechanism ties protocol fees to token distribution and links lending activity to token demand.

The roadmap also includes support for layer-2 networks. Layer-2 execution can reduce latency during liquidation events and lower network costs for users. Lending protocols often benefit from faster execution because collateral must be liquidated at accurate prices to avoid losses. The use of layer-2 networks can also increase throughput during periods of high borrowing demand.

Halborn Security Review and Roadmap Progress

The Halborn Security review covered Mutuum Finance’s V1 codebase. Halborn is known for reviewing DeFi lending protocols and other high-risk smart contract systems. The completion of this review signals that the project has met an early requirement for systems that will handle collateral, interest payments, and liquidation logic.

Mutuum Finance also received a 90 out of 100 score from CertiK’s token scan. The project has opened a $50,000 bug bounty that is intended to identify code vulnerabilities before mainnet deployment. Analysts note that bug bounties have become common among new crypto platforms that plan to operate lending and liquidation logic.

According to the project’s official X account, Mutuum Finance is now preparing to deploy its V1 protocol to a public testnet. The testnet will run on the Sepolia network and will include the core features required for lending. After the testnet phase is complete, the project expects to move toward mainnet deployment.

The testnet phase is listed as part of Roadmap Phase 2. Phase 1 focused on development and audit preparation. Phase 2 includes testnet deployment, bug resolution and safety module integration. Later phases are expected to address mainnet activation and protocol expansion.

Presale Structure and Participation Data

Alongside protocol development, Mutuum Finance continues to run a structured presale for the MUTM token. The presale began in early 2025 at $0.01 and has advanced through several priced stages until reaching Phase 7 at $0.04. The planned listing price is $0.06.

The project has raised approximately $19.8M during the presale period and has accumulated over 18,800 holders. Around 830M tokens have been sold out of the 1.82B allocated for presale from a total supply of 4B MUTM tokens. This represents 45.5 percent of supply designated for early distribution before open market price discovery.

The presale uses simple mechanics. Each phase has a fixed supply of tokens at a fixed price. When a phase sells out, the presale advances to the next stage with a higher price. Analysts note that this format is intended to provide pricing visibility to participants as the project approaches launch.

Mutuum Finance remains in the development stage as it completes key items on its roadmap. The Halborn review marks a notable milestone for the protocol, as lending platforms require reliable security foundations ahead of mainnet activity. Further updates are expected as the presale progresses and the V1 protocol moves into its testnet period.