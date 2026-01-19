Kickstart 2026 Trading at Bitrue





JACÓ, Costa Rica, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue has today launched a new event helping to kickstart every trader’s successful 2026, with a total prize pool exceeding 200,000 XRP.

With the first couple of weeks of the year already behind us, keen-eyed traders are already scoping out the emerging narratives and looking eagerly at Bitcoin BTC’s recovery as it advances to $100k and beyond. At Bitrue we want to help everybody ratchet up their enthusiasm and provide an additional way to earn some funds while everyone implements their new strategies.

The new Make Every Trade Count event launches today, January 19th 2026, and lasts until the end of the month. During this trading season every user that trades at least $100 on the platform will qualify for rewards from a total reward pool of just over 200,000 XRP. All spot trades on the platform, regardless of the pair, will all count towards each user’s cumulative trading volume and rewards will be distributed based on how much was traded. The more that’s traded, the more gets earned.

For the top traders there are also some extra special rewards, with the ultimate winner taking home 20,000 XRP.

XRP has been selected as the prize token in order to give back to the XRP community who have been one of the cornerstones of Bitrue’s growth over the past seven years. XRP continues to be one of the main tokens traded on the exchange due to the inclusion of XRP base pairs as well as various integrations into other features, including Futures, Launchpools, and Earn services.

Bitrue remains committed to its strategy of bolstering support for traders who may have lost momentum at the end of last year, and has been implementing various reward mechanisms to help people re-engage with the future of finance.

Everybody is welcome to take part in the Make Every Trade Count event, available now.

About Bitrue

Launched in July 2018, Bitrue is a global crypto exchange dedicated to providing diversified digital financial services through blockchain technology. The platform supports over 700 cryptocurrencies and offers a wide range of products, including spot trading, futures, OTC, staking, copy trading and Alpha trading. With its extensive asset coverage, Bitrue ranks among the top exchanges in XRP markets by trading volume. It also provides a variety of staking and investment products with annualized rates of up to 30%, balancing liquidity and credited rewards. Centered on security and user protection, Bitrue actively partners with projects such as XRP and ADA, driving the growth of the digital economy through continuous product innovation and global ecosystem collaboration.

Official Channels:

Website: https://www.bitrue.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/BitrueOfficial

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/bitrue

Telegram: https://t.me/bitrueofficial

Media Contact:

Adam O'Neill

PR@Bitrue.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/358380bc-5aed-4713-8752-d79a6a2a55ba