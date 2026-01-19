LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

19 January 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 16 January 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 64,348 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 448.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 461.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 457.286240

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,940,640 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,058,847 have voting rights and 1,288,956 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 457.286240 64,348

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 150 448.50 08:00:11 LSE 19 450.00 08:25:52 LSE 1,089 450.00 08:25:52 LSE 57 452.00 08:26:21 LSE 211 452.00 08:26:23 LSE 211 452.00 08:26:23 LSE 76 454.00 08:54:10 LSE 116 454.00 08:54:10 LSE 11 452.00 08:54:17 LSE 7 452.00 09:18:21 LSE 193 452.00 09:18:21 LSE 192 452.00 09:18:21 LSE 58 452.00 09:18:34 LSE 192 454.00 09:21:39 LSE 57 452.00 09:29:12 LSE 57 452.00 09:35:23 LSE 9 454.00 09:40:59 LSE 191 454.00 09:41:00 LSE 1 454.00 09:41:00 LSE 39 452.00 09:41:08 LSE 76 452.00 09:41:09 LSE 116 452.00 09:41:09 LSE 59 452.00 09:41:09 LSE 152 452.00 09:41:09 LSE 3 454.00 09:52:26 LSE 760 454.00 09:52:26 LSE 677 454.00 09:52:26 LSE 208 454.00 09:52:26 LSE 211 454.00 09:52:26 LSE 421 454.00 09:52:27 LSE 191 454.50 09:53:00 LSE 192 454.50 09:53:00 LSE 211 454.00 09:55:05 LSE 779 454.00 09:55:05 LSE 191 454.00 09:55:05 LSE 211 454.00 09:55:05 LSE 244 454.00 09:55:05 LSE 490 454.00 09:55:05 LSE 211 454.00 09:55:05 LSE 211 454.00 09:55:05 LSE 211 454.00 09:55:05 LSE 272 454.00 10:00:52 LSE 211 454.00 10:00:52 LSE 67 454.00 10:08:35 LSE 69 454.00 10:10:57 LSE 75 454.00 10:10:57 LSE 232 454.00 10:10:57 LSE 139 454.00 10:10:57 LSE 214 454.00 10:10:57 LSE 72 454.00 10:10:57 LSE 211 454.00 10:10:59 LSE 124 454.00 10:10:59 LSE 85 454.00 10:11:04 LSE 2 454.00 10:14:01 LSE 83 454.00 10:14:01 LSE 128 454.00 10:14:01 LSE 25 454.00 10:14:01 LSE 11 454.00 10:14:01 LSE 6 454.00 10:14:01 LSE 169 454.00 10:15:46 LSE 237 454.00 10:15:46 LSE 211 454.00 10:15:46 LSE 211 454.00 10:15:46 LSE 145 454.00 10:15:46 LSE 66 454.00 10:15:46 LSE 211 454.00 10:15:46 LSE 142 454.00 10:15:46 LSE 211 454.00 10:15:46 LSE 112 454.00 10:15:46 LSE 99 454.00 10:15:46 LSE 211 454.00 10:15:46 LSE 211 454.00 10:15:46 LSE 211 454.00 10:15:56 LSE 192 454.00 10:15:57 LSE 5 454.00 10:15:57 LSE 192 453.00 10:21:15 LSE 243 452.50 10:22:08 LSE 112 452.50 10:22:09 LSE 812 454.00 10:46:59 LSE 475 454.00 10:46:59 LSE 304 454.00 10:46:59 LSE 263 454.00 10:46:59 LSE 211 454.00 10:47:26 LSE 211 454.00 10:47:26 LSE 211 454.00 10:47:26 LSE 211 454.50 10:52:28 LSE 332 454.50 10:52:28 LSE 211 454.50 10:52:28 LSE 268 454.50 10:52:28 LSE 163 454.50 10:52:28 LSE 48 454.50 10:52:28 LSE 211 454.50 10:52:28 LSE 211 454.50 10:52:28 LSE 211 454.50 10:52:28 LSE 211 454.50 10:52:28 LSE 211 454.50 10:52:28 LSE 211 454.50 10:52:29 LSE 211 454.50 10:52:29 LSE 211 454.00 10:52:30 LSE 211 454.50 10:52:30 LSE 211 454.00 10:52:30 LSE 211 454.00 10:52:30 LSE 211 454.00 10:52:30 LSE 97 454.00 10:52:32 LSE 211 454.00 10:52:32 LSE 114 454.00 10:52:32 LSE 157 454.00 10:52:32 LSE 54 454.00 10:52:32 LSE 211 454.00 10:52:32 LSE 211 454.00 10:52:32 LSE 211 454.00 10:52:32 LSE 211 454.00 10:52:32 LSE 211 454.00 10:52:32 LSE 211 454.00 10:52:32 LSE 156 454.00 10:52:33 LSE 211 454.00 10:52:33 LSE 55 454.00 10:52:33 LSE 147 454.00 10:52:33 LSE 191 454.50 10:53:58 LSE 191 454.50 10:53:58 LSE 211 454.50 10:53:58 LSE 154 454.50 10:53:58 LSE 191 454.50 10:54:14 LSE 20 454.00 10:54:53 LSE 211 454.00 10:54:53 LSE 466 454.00 10:54:53 LSE 330 454.00 10:54:53 LSE 263 454.00 10:54:53 LSE 120 454.00 10:55:44 LSE 91 454.00 10:55:44 LSE 247 454.00 10:55:44 LSE 412 454.00 10:55:44 LSE 211 454.00 10:55:45 LSE 72 454.00 10:57:00 LSE 52 454.00 11:01:00 LSE 1 454.00 11:02:28 LSE 48 454.00 11:02:28 LSE 38 454.00 11:03:34 LSE 187 454.00 11:03:35 LSE 191 454.00 11:08:30 LSE 24 454.00 11:08:30 LSE 38 454.00 11:08:30 LSE 173 454.00 11:08:30 LSE 127 454.00 11:08:30 LSE 191 454.00 11:08:31 LSE 191 454.00 11:08:31 LSE 84 454.00 11:08:31 LSE 177 454.00 11:08:31 LSE 34 454.00 11:08:47 LSE 27 454.00 11:08:47 LSE 174 454.00 11:08:47 LSE 183 455.50 11:26:16 LSE 8 455.50 11:26:16 LSE 191 455.50 11:26:16 LSE 1 455.50 11:35:19 LSE 58 455.50 11:51:24 LSE 191 455.50 11:51:24 LSE 395 455.50 11:51:24 LSE 310 455.50 11:51:24 LSE 192 455.00 12:00:41 LSE 8 454.00 12:00:41 LSE 1 458.00 12:24:29 LSE 526 458.50 12:41:27 LSE 376 458.50 12:41:27 LSE 269 459.00 12:42:08 LSE 560 459.00 12:42:08 LSE 155 459.00 12:42:08 LSE 39 461.00 13:16:36 LSE 211 461.00 13:16:36 LSE 1,000 461.00 13:16:36 LSE 135 461.00 13:16:36 LSE 1,171 461.00 13:16:36 LSE 211 461.00 13:16:36 LSE 750 461.00 13:16:36 LSE 197 461.00 13:16:36 LSE 211 461.00 13:16:36 LSE 211 461.00 13:16:36 LSE 211 461.00 13:16:36 LSE 211 461.00 13:16:37 LSE 211 461.00 13:16:37 LSE 211 461.00 13:16:44 LSE 211 461.00 13:16:44 LSE 211 461.00 13:42:41 LSE 876 461.00 13:42:41 LSE 211 461.00 13:43:48 LSE 160 461.00 13:43:48 LSE 355 461.00 13:48:01 LSE 211 461.00 13:48:01 LSE 709 461.00 13:48:01 LSE 211 461.00 13:48:01 LSE 211 461.00 13:48:01 LSE 309 461.00 13:48:01 LSE 219 461.00 13:48:01 LSE 173 460.50 13:48:01 LSE 38 460.50 13:48:01 LSE 211 461.00 13:48:01 LSE 211 460.50 13:48:01 LSE 164 460.50 13:48:01 LSE 47 461.00 13:48:01 LSE 211 460.50 13:48:01 LSE 47 461.00 13:48:01 LSE 164 461.00 13:48:01 LSE 180 460.50 13:48:01 LSE 31 460.50 13:48:01 LSE 211 460.50 13:48:01 LSE 211 460.50 13:48:01 LSE 211 460.50 13:48:01 LSE 211 460.50 13:48:01 LSE 211 460.50 13:48:01 LSE 211 460.50 13:48:01 LSE 211 460.50 13:48:01 LSE 211 460.50 13:48:01 LSE 57 460.00 13:48:04 LSE 206 460.00 13:48:04 LSE 275 460.00 13:49:48 LSE 211 460.00 13:49:48 LSE 432 460.00 13:49:48 LSE 211 460.00 13:50:10 LSE 224 460.00 13:50:10 LSE 280 460.00 13:50:10 LSE 211 460.00 13:53:14 LSE 211 460.00 13:55:16 LSE 188 460.00 13:55:16 LSE 154 460.50 13:55:48 LSE 57 460.50 13:55:48 LSE 556 460.50 13:55:48 LSE 924 460.50 13:55:48 LSE 327 461.00 13:55:49 LSE 246 461.00 13:55:49 LSE 48 461.00 14:34:05 LSE 396 461.00 14:34:05 LSE 394 461.00 14:34:05 LSE 288 461.00 14:34:05 LSE 312 461.00 14:40:32 LSE 250 461.00 14:40:32 LSE 3 461.00 14:40:32 LSE 211 460.50 14:42:06 LSE 148 460.50 14:42:06 LSE 63 460.50 14:43:01 LSE 56 460.00 14:43:01 LSE 155 459.50 14:43:01 LSE 211 460.00 14:43:01 LSE 158 460.00 14:43:01 LSE 211 460.00 14:43:01 LSE 211 460.00 14:43:01 LSE 211 460.00 14:43:01 LSE 211 460.00 14:43:01 LSE 143 460.00 14:43:01 LSE 93 459.50 14:45:35 LSE 1,383 459.50 14:45:35 LSE 118 459.50 14:45:35 LSE 211 459.50 14:45:36 LSE 211 459.50 14:45:36 LSE 400 460.50 14:56:21 LSE 896 460.50 14:56:21 LSE 697 460.50 14:56:21 LSE 325 460.50 14:56:21 LSE 976 459.50 15:01:02 LSE 211 459.50 15:01:02 LSE 2 459.50 15:01:02 LSE 98 459.50 15:01:02 LSE 39 459.50 15:01:13 LSE 211 459.50 15:01:13 LSE 347 459.50 15:01:13 LSE 314 459.50 15:01:13 LSE 20 459.50 15:01:13 LSE 191 459.50 15:01:13 LSE 49 459.50 15:01:13 LSE 162 459.50 15:01:13 LSE 188 459.50 15:01:13 LSE 211 459.50 15:01:13 LSE 187 459.50 15:01:13 LSE 24 459.50 15:01:14 LSE 188 459.50 15:01:14 LSE 189 459.50 15:01:14 LSE 22 459.50 15:01:19 LSE 188 459.50 15:01:19 LSE 190 459.50 15:01:19 LSE 3 459.50 15:01:20 LSE 18 459.50 15:01:20 LSE 211 459.50 15:01:20 LSE 184 459.50 15:01:20 LSE 188 459.50 15:01:24 LSE 27 459.50 15:01:24 LSE 211 459.50 15:01:24 LSE 211 459.50 15:01:24 LSE 211 459.50 15:01:24 LSE 53 459.50 15:01:24 LSE 308 459.00 15:29:17 LSE 494 459.00 15:29:17 LSE 129 459.00 15:29:17 LSE 53 459.00 15:29:17 LSE 157 459.00 15:29:17 LSE 197 458.00 15:33:35 LSE 322 459.50 16:15:22 LSE 322 459.50 16:15:22 LSE 138 459.00 16:18:14 LSE 235 459.00 16:18:14 LSE 586 459.00 16:18:14 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



