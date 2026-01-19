Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
19 January 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:16 January 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:64,348
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):448.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):461.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):457.286240

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,940,640 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,058,847 have voting rights and 1,288,956 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE457.28624064,348

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
150448.5008:00:11LSE  
19450.0008:25:52LSE  
1,089450.0008:25:52LSE  
57452.0008:26:21LSE  
211452.0008:26:23LSE  
211452.0008:26:23LSE  
76454.0008:54:10LSE  
116454.0008:54:10LSE  
11452.0008:54:17LSE  
7452.0009:18:21LSE  
193452.0009:18:21LSE  
192452.0009:18:21LSE  
58452.0009:18:34LSE  
192454.0009:21:39LSE  
57452.0009:29:12LSE  
57452.0009:35:23LSE  
9454.0009:40:59LSE  
191454.0009:41:00LSE  
1454.0009:41:00LSE  
39452.0009:41:08LSE  
76452.0009:41:09LSE  
116452.0009:41:09LSE  
59452.0009:41:09LSE  
152452.0009:41:09LSE  
3454.0009:52:26LSE  
760454.0009:52:26LSE  
677454.0009:52:26LSE  
208454.0009:52:26LSE  
211454.0009:52:26LSE  
421454.0009:52:27LSE  
191454.5009:53:00LSE  
192454.5009:53:00LSE  
211454.0009:55:05LSE  
779454.0009:55:05LSE  
191454.0009:55:05LSE  
211454.0009:55:05LSE  
244454.0009:55:05LSE  
490454.0009:55:05LSE  
211454.0009:55:05LSE  
211454.0009:55:05LSE  
211454.0009:55:05LSE  
272454.0010:00:52LSE  
211454.0010:00:52LSE  
67454.0010:08:35LSE  
69454.0010:10:57LSE  
75454.0010:10:57LSE  
232454.0010:10:57LSE  
139454.0010:10:57LSE  
214454.0010:10:57LSE  
72454.0010:10:57LSE  
211454.0010:10:59LSE  
124454.0010:10:59LSE  
85454.0010:11:04LSE  
2454.0010:14:01LSE  
83454.0010:14:01LSE  
128454.0010:14:01LSE  
25454.0010:14:01LSE  
11454.0010:14:01LSE  
6454.0010:14:01LSE  
169454.0010:15:46LSE  
237454.0010:15:46LSE  
211454.0010:15:46LSE  
211454.0010:15:46LSE  
145454.0010:15:46LSE  
66454.0010:15:46LSE  
211454.0010:15:46LSE  
142454.0010:15:46LSE  
211454.0010:15:46LSE  
112454.0010:15:46LSE  
99454.0010:15:46LSE  
211454.0010:15:46LSE  
211454.0010:15:46LSE  
211454.0010:15:56LSE  
192454.0010:15:57LSE  
5454.0010:15:57LSE  
192453.0010:21:15LSE  
243452.5010:22:08LSE  
112452.5010:22:09LSE  
812454.0010:46:59LSE  
475454.0010:46:59LSE  
304454.0010:46:59LSE  
263454.0010:46:59LSE  
211454.0010:47:26LSE  
211454.0010:47:26LSE  
211454.0010:47:26LSE  
211454.5010:52:28LSE  
332454.5010:52:28LSE  
211454.5010:52:28LSE  
268454.5010:52:28LSE  
163454.5010:52:28LSE  
48454.5010:52:28LSE  
211454.5010:52:28LSE  
211454.5010:52:28LSE  
211454.5010:52:28LSE  
211454.5010:52:28LSE  
211454.5010:52:28LSE  
211454.5010:52:29LSE  
211454.5010:52:29LSE  
211454.0010:52:30LSE  
211454.5010:52:30LSE  
211454.0010:52:30LSE  
211454.0010:52:30LSE  
211454.0010:52:30LSE  
97454.0010:52:32LSE  
211454.0010:52:32LSE  
114454.0010:52:32LSE  
157454.0010:52:32LSE  
54454.0010:52:32LSE  
211454.0010:52:32LSE  
211454.0010:52:32LSE  
211454.0010:52:32LSE  
211454.0010:52:32LSE  
211454.0010:52:32LSE  
211454.0010:52:32LSE  
156454.0010:52:33LSE  
211454.0010:52:33LSE  
55454.0010:52:33LSE  
147454.0010:52:33LSE  
191454.5010:53:58LSE  
191454.5010:53:58LSE  
211454.5010:53:58LSE  
154454.5010:53:58LSE  
191454.5010:54:14LSE  
20454.0010:54:53LSE  
211454.0010:54:53LSE  
466454.0010:54:53LSE  
330454.0010:54:53LSE  
263454.0010:54:53LSE  
120454.0010:55:44LSE  
91454.0010:55:44LSE  
247454.0010:55:44LSE  
412454.0010:55:44LSE  
211454.0010:55:45LSE  
72454.0010:57:00LSE  
52454.0011:01:00LSE  
1454.0011:02:28LSE  
48454.0011:02:28LSE  
38454.0011:03:34LSE  
187454.0011:03:35LSE  
191454.0011:08:30LSE  
24454.0011:08:30LSE  
38454.0011:08:30LSE  
173454.0011:08:30LSE  
127454.0011:08:30LSE  
191454.0011:08:31LSE  
191454.0011:08:31LSE  
84454.0011:08:31LSE  
177454.0011:08:31LSE  
34454.0011:08:47LSE  
27454.0011:08:47LSE  
174454.0011:08:47LSE  
183455.5011:26:16LSE  
8455.5011:26:16LSE  
191455.5011:26:16LSE  
1455.5011:35:19LSE  
58455.5011:51:24LSE  
191455.5011:51:24LSE  
395455.5011:51:24LSE  
310455.5011:51:24LSE  
192455.0012:00:41LSE  
8454.0012:00:41LSE  
1458.0012:24:29LSE  
526458.5012:41:27LSE  
376458.5012:41:27LSE  
269459.0012:42:08LSE  
560459.0012:42:08LSE  
155459.0012:42:08LSE  
39461.0013:16:36LSE  
211461.0013:16:36LSE  
1,000461.0013:16:36LSE  
135461.0013:16:36LSE  
1,171461.0013:16:36LSE  
211461.0013:16:36LSE  
750461.0013:16:36LSE  
197461.0013:16:36LSE  
211461.0013:16:36LSE  
211461.0013:16:36LSE  
211461.0013:16:36LSE  
211461.0013:16:37LSE  
211461.0013:16:37LSE  
211461.0013:16:44LSE  
211461.0013:16:44LSE  
211461.0013:42:41LSE  
876461.0013:42:41LSE  
211461.0013:43:48LSE  
160461.0013:43:48LSE  
355461.0013:48:01LSE  
211461.0013:48:01LSE  
709461.0013:48:01LSE  
211461.0013:48:01LSE  
211461.0013:48:01LSE  
309461.0013:48:01LSE  
219461.0013:48:01LSE  
173460.5013:48:01LSE  
38460.5013:48:01LSE  
211461.0013:48:01LSE  
211460.5013:48:01LSE  
164460.5013:48:01LSE  
47461.0013:48:01LSE  
211460.5013:48:01LSE  
47461.0013:48:01LSE  
164461.0013:48:01LSE  
180460.5013:48:01LSE  
31460.5013:48:01LSE  
211460.5013:48:01LSE  
211460.5013:48:01LSE  
211460.5013:48:01LSE  
211460.5013:48:01LSE  
211460.5013:48:01LSE  
211460.5013:48:01LSE  
211460.5013:48:01LSE  
211460.5013:48:01LSE  
57460.0013:48:04LSE  
206460.0013:48:04LSE  
275460.0013:49:48LSE  
211460.0013:49:48LSE  
432460.0013:49:48LSE  
211460.0013:50:10LSE  
224460.0013:50:10LSE  
280460.0013:50:10LSE  
211460.0013:53:14LSE  
211460.0013:55:16LSE  
188460.0013:55:16LSE  
154460.5013:55:48LSE  
57460.5013:55:48LSE  
556460.5013:55:48LSE  
924460.5013:55:48LSE  
327461.0013:55:49LSE  
246461.0013:55:49LSE  
48461.0014:34:05LSE  
396461.0014:34:05LSE  
394461.0014:34:05LSE  
288461.0014:34:05LSE  
312461.0014:40:32LSE  
250461.0014:40:32LSE  
3461.0014:40:32LSE  
211460.5014:42:06LSE  
148460.5014:42:06LSE  
63460.5014:43:01LSE  
56460.0014:43:01LSE  
155459.5014:43:01LSE  
211460.0014:43:01LSE  
158460.0014:43:01LSE  
211460.0014:43:01LSE  
211460.0014:43:01LSE  
211460.0014:43:01LSE  
211460.0014:43:01LSE  
143460.0014:43:01LSE  
93459.5014:45:35LSE  
1,383459.5014:45:35LSE  
118459.5014:45:35LSE  
211459.5014:45:36LSE  
211459.5014:45:36LSE  
400460.5014:56:21LSE  
896460.5014:56:21LSE  
697460.5014:56:21LSE  
325460.5014:56:21LSE  
976459.5015:01:02LSE  
211459.5015:01:02LSE  
2459.5015:01:02LSE  
98459.5015:01:02LSE  
39459.5015:01:13LSE  
211459.5015:01:13LSE  
347459.5015:01:13LSE  
314459.5015:01:13LSE  
20459.5015:01:13LSE  
191459.5015:01:13LSE  
49459.5015:01:13LSE  
162459.5015:01:13LSE  
188459.5015:01:13LSE  
211459.5015:01:13LSE  
187459.5015:01:13LSE  
24459.5015:01:14LSE  
188459.5015:01:14LSE  
189459.5015:01:14LSE  
22459.5015:01:19LSE  
188459.5015:01:19LSE  
190459.5015:01:19LSE  
3459.5015:01:20LSE  
18459.5015:01:20LSE  
211459.5015:01:20LSE  
184459.5015:01:20LSE  
188459.5015:01:24LSE  
27459.5015:01:24LSE  
211459.5015:01:24LSE  
211459.5015:01:24LSE  
211459.5015:01:24LSE  
53459.5015:01:24LSE  
308459.0015:29:17LSE  
494459.0015:29:17LSE  
129459.0015:29:17LSE  
53459.0015:29:17LSE  
157459.0015:29:17LSE  
197458.0015:33:35LSE  
322459.5016:15:22LSE  
322459.5016:15:22LSE  
138459.0016:18:14LSE  
235459.0016:18:14LSE  
586459.0016:18:14LSE  

