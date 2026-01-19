Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 12 January 2026 – 16 January 2026
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 3:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 39,370,521 17.06 671,578,825
12 January 2026 190,000 18.10 3,439,000
13 January 2026 170,000 18.24 3,100,800
14 January 2026 170,000 18.43 3,133,100
15 January 2026 170,000 18.48 3,141,600
16 January 2026 160,000 18.45 2,952,000
Total, week number 3860,00018.3315,766,500
Accumulated under the program 40,230,521 17.09 687,345,325

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 43,070,970 own shares corresponding to 2.96% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                       

Head of Investor Relations & ESG   
Mads Thinggaard                             
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469              

Attachments


Attachments

AS 3 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program Alm Brand_Share buyback week #3 2026

Recommended Reading