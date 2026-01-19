Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 12 January 2026 – 16 January 2026
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 3:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|39,370,521
|17.06
|671,578,825
|12 January 2026
|190,000
|18.10
|3,439,000
|13 January 2026
|170,000
|18.24
|3,100,800
|14 January 2026
|170,000
|18.43
|3,133,100
|15 January 2026
|170,000
|18.48
|3,141,600
|16 January 2026
|160,000
|18.45
|2,952,000
|Total, week number 3
|860,000
|18.33
|15,766,500
|Accumulated under the program
|40,230,521
|17.09
|687,345,325
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 43,070,970 own shares corresponding to 2.96% of the total number of outstanding shares.
