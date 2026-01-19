Eimskip: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program

In week 3 2025 Eimskip purchased 85,000 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 22,780,000 as further stipulated below:

Date Time No. of shares Share price Purchase price 12.01.2026 09:39 35,000 268 9,380,000 13.01.2026 10:55 35,000 268 9,380,000 14.01.2026 10:42 15,000 268 4,020,000

The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 29 September 2025. The number of shares to be acquired under the buy-back program will be up to 2,250,000, at a total purchase price which may not exceed ISK 750,000,000. The buy-back program is in effect for 18 months post the Annual General Meeting held 27 March 2025, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time.

Under current buy-back program Eimskip has purchased a total of 2,209,680 shares in the company, with a total purchase price of ISK 659,843,000.

Eimskip held 3,850,000 shares prior to the notified transactions, and holds 3,935,000 after them, or the equivalent of 2.37% of issued shares in the company.

The execution of the buy-back program must comply with the Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back program will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, as well as Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes, and the Icelandic Act on Measures Against Market Abuse No. 60/2021.

For further information please contact

Guðbjörg Birna Björnsdóttir, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations, tel: +354 844 4752, email: investors@eimskip.com