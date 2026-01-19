Bang & Olufsen A/S - Share buyback programme to hedge the company’s share-based incentive programmes completed

On 15 August 2025, Bang & Olufsen announced the initiation of a share buyback programme with the purpose of hedging the company’s share-based long-term incentive programmes.

The Company has assessed its share-based incentive programmes. and based on current coverage, the programme can now be discontinued.

The company's share buyback programme has been executed in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). In line with the Safe Harbour Regulation, Bang & Olufsen is entitled to discontinue the programme at any time.

Information on the daily transactions from 12 January 2026 to 16 January 2026 and the total number of shares bought back during the programme will be published in a separate announcement.

For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303.

Attachment