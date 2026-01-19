MEXC Partners with ether.fi to Expand Ecosystem Utility with a Co-Branded Card





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the fastest-growing global cryptocurrency exchange, redefining a user-first approach to digital assets through true zero-fee trading , is launching a co-branded card with ether.fi that bridges on-chain assets with real-world commerce.

MEXC has partnered with ether.fi to launch a co branded blockchain and crypto based credit card designed to unlock new opportunities across earning, yield, saving, and spending while accumulating rewards. As the crypto industry moves toward eliminating the gap between on chain assets and everyday payments, Web3 payments are emerging as a key driver of real economy adoption. The collaboration brings the convenience of instant transactions, crypto powered purchases, and cashback of up to 4 percent, extending these benefits to more than 40 million MEXC users. As a pioneer of zero fee trading, MEXC continues to lower the barrier to entry for users, while ether.fi provides critical infrastructure supporting hundreds of DeFi protocols across the Ethereum ecosystem. By channeling on chain yields directly into merchant payments, this partnership connects decentralized finance with real world commerce, allowing users to spend their staking rewards as seamlessly as using a traditional credit card.

Cecilia, Chief Strategy Officer of MEXC, stated, “Web3 payments are entering a period of rapid growth, with the next billion users coming from retail. By seamlessly integrating crypto and fiat, we are empowering users while creating real value for merchants and the broader retail ecosystem. Bridging payment gateways allows us to connect leading DeFi protocols with real world use cases, delivering convenience and value beyond traditional finance.”

The MEXC × ether.fi co-branded card significantly reduces between crypto and fiat spending , delivering a globally accessible, asset centric payment experience with seamless usage and high cashback rewards. The MEXC × ether.fi co branded card enables users to spend their crypto holdings at more than 130 million Visa merchants worldwide, including via Apple Pay and Google Pay, while retaining full, on-chain custody of their assets. True to MEXC’s zero fee principle, the card rewards users with up to 4 percent instant cashback, with no annual fees or minimum spending requirements, delivering everyday value with every transaction.

Early adopters of the platform will be rewarded through joint incentive programs launched by MEXC and ether.fi, unlocking exclusive benefits for users who join from the outset, including:

New User Deposit Benefits: New registrants who complete advanced KYC verification, deposit at least 100 USDT, and apply for the co-branded card can receive a 15 USDT airdrop and 4% cashback. Inviters also receive an additional 1% cashback when their referrals make purchases with the card.

Referral Rewards: For every user invited to participate in the above activities, the inviter can receive a 10 USDT airdrop. Inviters also receive an additional 1% cashback when their referrals make purchases with the card.

The promotion runs from 18:00 (UTC+8) on January 15, 2026, to 18:00 (UTC+8) on February 15, 2026.



“Crypto is not just about investing or earning. It is a lifestyle. With our new crypto card solution, we are closing the loop in the user journey,” said Vugar Usi, COO of MEXC. “MEXC’s true zero fee conviction, combined with continuous innovation, empowers users to benefit from yields, savings, and cashback of up to 4 percent. We are excited to bridge everyday spending with DeFi native rewards and bring the enjoyment of spend and earn cashback to more than 40 million MEXC users through the ether.fi powered card.”

MEXC will continue to advance global payment infrastructure that unites centralized and decentralized finance, enabling seamless and secure value transfer for users worldwide. The partnership with ether.fi underscores MEXC’s long term commitment to making crypto as intuitive to spend as it is to trade, unlocking its full lifecycle potential and accelerating everyday adoption at global scale.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries and regions, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

