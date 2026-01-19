Ethereum-Based Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Accelerates Phase 7 with Over 18,800 Holders and $19.8M Raised

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ethereum ecosystem continues to produce new crypto projects that build toward utility rather than narrative alone. This is becoming more visible in the lending space, where protocols prepare for real usage before launch. One of the names gaining attention in this segment is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a DeFi crypto now progressing through its structured roadmap while approaching its first protocol activation milestone. The project has been advancing through its token distribution in parallel, creating a window that some investors view as the final bridge between development and infrastructure deployment.





What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Building

Mutuum Finance is a lending protocol that will allow users to supply and borrow assets through smart contracts once live. The model appeals to users who want access to liquidity without selling long-term positions. Suppliers will earn yield based on borrowing demand, while borrowers will post collateral and repay loans in predictable units. The system is designed to operate without custody, relying on smart contract execution for interest, collateral, and repayment logic.

The project has also been expanding participation during development. Mutuum Finance has raised over $19.8M through its structured distribution process and has onboarded more than 18,800 holders at the time of writing. These figures reflect steady adoption from both crypto-native users and new market participants who entered through supported payment methods.

Phase Structure and Appreciation Since Early 2025

The MUTM token is currently priced at $0.04 and sits in Phase 7 of the structured distribution. The format assigns a fixed price and fixed allocation to each phase. Once the allocation fills, the pricing advances to the next tier. This system allows buyers to see the progression and the supply window ahead of major protocol deployment.

The presale began in early 2025 at the initial phase price. Since then, the altcoin has appreciated more than 300%, moving through multiple pricing tiers as allocation filled. The phase system has also helped maintain steady participation due to its transparent progression and its defined pricing targets leading into launch.

One engagement feature that has been consistent is the 24-hour leaderboard. The top contributor in each daily cycle receives $500 in MUTM. This mechanic has helped create ongoing participation rather than single large events, keeping momentum aligned with the broader roadmap.





Token Supply, Allocation, and Purchase Access

Mutuum Finance has a total supply of 4B MUTM tokens. Out of this supply, 45.5% has been allocated for the structured presale, equaling 1.82B tokens reserved for early distribution. More than 825M tokens have already been sold as Phase 7 progresses. This means a significant portion of the early distribution is already in holder wallets, advancing the circulating base ahead of protocol activation.

To onboard new users, Mutuum Finance supports both crypto and card payments during the presale. Card support has been a key factor in expanding beyond crypto-native participants, especially in regions where on-chain purchasing is less convenient.

Roadmap, and Phase 2 Activation Pressure

Mutuum Finance is now advancing toward its first live protocol milestone. According to the official roadmap, the project is entering Roadmap Phase 2, which includes V1 protocol deployment , stablecoin lending support, oracle integration, and collateral logic upgrades. Once V1 is active, the protocol will begin processing borrowing and lending activity on-chain.

The V1 system will run through testnet before full mainnet activation. This sequence mirrors how established lending protocols approached their early growth cycles, ensuring that collateral, liquidation, and interest logic behave correctly under load.

Phase 7 has been accelerating as these roadmap elements approach deployment. Larger wallet entries have been noted during this stage, and analysts tracking distribution events describe the behavior as allocation tightening near the end of structured sales. With the launch price confirmed above the current phase level, the remaining allocation window has become a central focus for participants who track infrastructure milestones in DeFi crypto projects.

Mutuum Finance has positioned itself as a top crypto candidate within the lending segment by aligning development, distribution, and roadmap execution into a unified progression. With Phase 2 and V1 approaching, the project now sits at a point where infrastructure and token distribution are converging, a phase that has historically acted as a bridge from development into visibility for new crypto projects on Ethereum.