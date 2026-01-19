New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Progress Update: Protocol Launch, Security Reviews and Future Infrastructure

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to move through its development roadmap as it prepares a lending protocol built for on-chain borrowing and yield generation. The system is designed to allow users to supply assets, earn interest through mtTokens, and borrow against collateral without selling long-term holdings. As this development advances, the project has also been progressing through its structured presale with increased participation and ongoing distribution.





Protocol Development and Feature Progress

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a dual lending structure designed to support both supplying and borrowing in a non-custodial format. Suppliers will deposit assets into the system and receive mtTokens that represent both their balances and interest. Borrowers will post collateral to unlock liquidity against their holdings. This model is common in DeFi but becomes more complex when liquidation, oracle pricing, and stable repayment mechanisms are involved.

One part of Mutuum Finance’s design is to reduce friction during borrowing. The protocol intends to support stablecoins as the primary borrowing asset once live. Stable units allow users to avoid repayment volatility during market swings, which has been a friction point in past lending platforms that relied on volatile pairs. Stable lending also opens the protocol to a wider range of use cases such as hedging, arbitrage, and leverage.

Collateral will be supported by oracle pricing. Mutuum Finance has integrated Chainlink feeds with fallback sources to manage liquidation triggers and collateral valuation. Accurate pricing is essential for lending protocols because missed liquidation or delayed pricing can lead to insolvency. Oracle preparation has been part of the development cycle ahead of V1 protocol deployment .

Security Reviews and Infrastructure Validation

Security has also played a role in the progress updates. The V1 codebase underwent a review by Halborn Security . The audit reviewed collateral rules, liquidation behavior, interest logic, and core lending flow. The MUTM token received a 90 out of 100 score from CertiK’s token scan, which evaluates common contract risk and token behavior.

A $50,000 bug bounty program is active ahead of mainnet. The bounty invites security researchers to identify vulnerabilities before real assets interact with the protocol. Lending systems carry more risk compared to simple token transfers, so the additional testing phase is seen as part of the infrastructure build-out rather than an afterthought. These steps prepare the system for Phase 2 deployment and later mainnet operation.

Presale Distribution Structure and Participation

Mutuum Finance has been conducting a structured presale during development rather than waiting for the protocol to go live. The token is priced at $0.04 during Phase 7. The project has raised over $19.8M and has onboarded more than 18,800 holders at the time of writing. These participants entered through different phases as allocation progressed.

The presale launched in early 2025 and has appreciated by more than 250% from the initial phase. Each phase carries a fixed allocation and a defined price. Once allocation fills, the sale advances to the next tier. This structure provides clarity during distribution and creates measurable benchmarks ahead of mainnet.

Out of the total supply of 4B MUTM tokens, 45.5% is allocated for presale distribution. This equals 1.82B tokens assigned for early access. More than 825M tokens have already been distributed. The remaining allocation in Phase 7 has been moving faster than earlier phases. Larger wallet entries have also been recorded during this stage, which often occurs late in structured distribution cycles.

Engagement Mechanics and Expanded Access

Participation has been reinforced by a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This mechanic has produced steady daily engagement and has kept distribution active rather than stagnant. Support for card payments has also expanded access for users outside crypto-native environments, removing friction during onboarding.

Mutuum Finance is now preparing for the transition from development into active infrastructure. Roadmap Phase 2 focuses on V1 deployment, security finalization, stablecoin support, and oracle integration. With presale distribution advancing and a significant share of early allocation already in circulation, the project sits at a point where distribution and protocol deployment converge.

As V1 approaches testnet, attention has shifted from concept to execution. Lending, liquidation, and collateral logic will soon operate on-chain, shaping how the next stage of Mutuum Finance unfolds within the DeFi ecosystem.