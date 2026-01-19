"Forecasting Growth: U.S. Outpatient Psychiatry Market Driven by Service Expansion"

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Outpatient Psychiatry Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Routine Outpatient Visits, Structured Programs, Neurostimulation Services), Care Setting, Clinical Condition and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The U.S. outpatient psychiatry market is poised for significant expansion, with projections estimating growth from USD 15.88 billion in 2024 to USD 39.22 billion by 2033, marking a robust CAGR of 10.63% from 2025 to 2033. This growth trajectory is underscored by the rising demand for mental health treatment across the nation. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), approximately 60.1 million U.S. adults received some form of mental health care in 2024, accentuating the burgeoning need for outpatient psychiatry services. These services offer essential care such as diagnostic assessments, psychotherapy, and medication management outside traditional hospital settings.

The outpatient psychiatry model enhances patient flexibility and accessibility, allowing individuals to partake in daily activities while receiving continual mental health support. This approach is gaining traction, reflecting a heightened awareness of mental health issues and a shift towards community-centric care, catalyzing outpatient psychiatry's role as a dynamic segment within the U.S. healthcare system.

Increasing Behavioral Health Workforce Shortage:

The field faces challenges due to a chronic shortage of mental health professionals, particularly psychiatrists. The "State of the Behavioral Health Workforce" report published in 2024 highlights that over one-third of Americans live in a designated "Mental Health Professional Shortage Area." This scarcity necessitates the expansion and adaptability of outpatient psychiatry, leveraging telepsychiatry, collaborative care models, and other innovative strategies to meet growing demand.

U.S. Outpatient Psychiatry Market Report Segmentation

This comprehensive report provides country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across various sub-segments through 2033:

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Routine Outpatient Visits

Structured Programs

Neurostimulation Services

Others

Care Setting Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Hospital-Affiliated Outpatient Clinics

Private Psychiatry Practices

Public Mental Health Facilities

Telepsychiatry

Others

Clinical Condition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Mood Disorders

Anxiety and Related Disorders

Psychotic Disorders

Substance Use Disorders

Others

Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

West

Southeast

Southwest

Midwest

Northeast

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain insights into key regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Evaluate the presence of leading market players.

Future Trends: Identify trends and drivers shaping the market's future.

Actionable Recommendations: Explore new revenue streams for strategic business initiatives.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for strategic decision-making.

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.

Growth opportunities and trend analyses.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts.

Competitive strategy and market share analysis.

Product innovation listings for staying ahead of industry trends.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $39.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered United States



Companies Featured



The key companies profiled in this U.S. Outpatient Psychiatry market report include:

LifeStance Health

Top Tier Psychiatry

Stanford Health Care

Genoa Healthcare

Johns Hopkins Outpatient Psychiatry Clinics

Houston Methodist

Allegheny Health Network

Boston Children's Hospital

UNC School of Medicine

UCSF Health

The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Sheppard Pratt

Boston Medical Center

The Menninger Clinic

Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8nejg7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment