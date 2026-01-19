"Forecasting Growth: U.S. Outpatient Psychiatry Market Driven by Service Expansion"

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Outpatient Psychiatry Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Routine Outpatient Visits, Structured Programs, Neurostimulation Services), Care Setting, Clinical Condition and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. outpatient psychiatry market is poised for significant expansion, with projections estimating growth from USD 15.88 billion in 2024 to USD 39.22 billion by 2033, marking a robust CAGR of 10.63% from 2025 to 2033. This growth trajectory is underscored by the rising demand for mental health treatment across the nation. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), approximately 60.1 million U.S. adults received some form of mental health care in 2024, accentuating the burgeoning need for outpatient psychiatry services. These services offer essential care such as diagnostic assessments, psychotherapy, and medication management outside traditional hospital settings.
The outpatient psychiatry model enhances patient flexibility and accessibility, allowing individuals to partake in daily activities while receiving continual mental health support. This approach is gaining traction, reflecting a heightened awareness of mental health issues and a shift towards community-centric care, catalyzing outpatient psychiatry's role as a dynamic segment within the U.S. healthcare system.
Increasing Behavioral Health Workforce Shortage:
The field faces challenges due to a chronic shortage of mental health professionals, particularly psychiatrists. The "State of the Behavioral Health Workforce" report published in 2024 highlights that over one-third of Americans live in a designated "Mental Health Professional Shortage Area." This scarcity necessitates the expansion and adaptability of outpatient psychiatry, leveraging telepsychiatry, collaborative care models, and other innovative strategies to meet growing demand.
U.S. Outpatient Psychiatry Market Report Segmentation
This comprehensive report provides country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across various sub-segments through 2033:
Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)
- Routine Outpatient Visits
- Structured Programs
- Neurostimulation Services
- Others
Care Setting Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)
- Hospital-Affiliated Outpatient Clinics
- Private Psychiatry Practices
- Public Mental Health Facilities
- Telepsychiatry
- Others
Clinical Condition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)
- Mood Disorders
- Anxiety and Related Disorders
- Psychotic Disorders
- Substance Use Disorders
- Others
Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)
- West
- Southeast
- Southwest
- Midwest
- Northeast
