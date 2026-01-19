Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Roadmap Phase 2 Progress with Halborn Security Audit Finalized

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has shared a new update regarding its roadmap, confirming that Phase 2 development is progressing with several components moving toward deployment. The project is building a decentralized lending protocol for on-chain borrowing and yield generation. The update noted advancements in security reviews, infrastructure preparation, and presale distribution.





Protocol Structure and Utility Design

Mutuum Finance is developing a dual lending structure that will allow users to both supply and borrow crypto assets. Suppliers will deposit assets into the protocol and receive mtTokens, which represent their balances and earned interest. Borrowers will post collateral to access liquidity without selling long-term holdings. This design reflects a common approach in DeFi lending where users maintain exposure to core assets while unlocking capital for trading or hedging.

The lending system is being developed to support two primary use cases. The first is yield generation for suppliers. Interest paid by borrowers will flow back to mtToken holders. The second use case involves collateralized borrowing. Collaterals posted by users will be evaluated through price feeds, and liquidation rules will protect solvency during volatility. These components form the foundation of the lending protocol and are central to the roadmap for V1 activation.

Stablecoin and Oracle Integration Plans

The roadmap update also referenced stablecoin support. According to the team, stablecoins are expected to become the main borrowing asset once the protocol is live. Borrowers often prefer stable units because repayment costs remain consistent even if the broader crypto market becomes volatile. Stable borrowing is a common feature in existing DeFi lending platforms and expands usage beyond speculative trading.

Mutuum Finance confirmed its plan to integrate Chainlink oracle feeds to support accurate price data. Oracle pricing is essential for collateral valuation and liquidation triggers. The platform also intends to use fallback sources to improve reliability. Oracle robustness is considered a key requirement for lending protocols because inaccurate pricing can lead to failed liquidations or insolvency during volatile conditions.





Security Review and Audit Completion

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) confirmed that its V1 codebase underwent an independent audit conducted by Halborn Security . The audit reviewed core lending functions, collateral logic, interest rate mechanisms, and liquidation behavior. The audit completion marks one of the main milestones within Phase 2 of the roadmap.

The MUTM token also received a score of 90 out of 100 on CertiK’s token scan. In addition to these reviews, a $50,000 bug bounty program remains active to identify vulnerabilities ahead of mainnet deployment. Security steps are considered essential for lending systems because they handle collateral, liquidations, and interest transfers. The update emphasized that security preparation is part of the rollout process rather than a post-launch patch.

V1 Deployment Path and Roadmap Timing

According to the latest communications, V1 protocol is planned to debut on a testnet before moving to mainnet deployment. Testnet allows the protocol to simulate borrowing and lending activity in a controlled environment. Once V1 moves to mainnet, usage metrics will occur on-chain rather than through estimates. These include borrowing volume, liquidation frequency, interest distribution, and mtToken performance.

The roadmap indicates that the protocol will enter its usage phase after Phase 2. This phase includes stablecoin activation, oracle operations, and layer-2 scaling. These features are expected to make up the broader structure of the lending system.

Alongside its development progress, Mutuum Finance has continued its structured presale. The token, MUTM, is priced at $0.04 during Phase 7 of distribution. The project has raised more than $19.8M and has onboarded more than 18,800 holders at the time of reporting. These participants have entered through multiple phases at different pricing levels.

The presale began in early 2025 and has increased more than 250% from the initial phase price. Out of the total supply of 4B tokens, 45.5% is allocated for presale distribution. This equals roughly 1.82B tokens assigned for early access. More than 825M tokens have already been purchased through the structured sale.

Mutuum Finance enters the DeFi crypto sector as a next crypto lending platform preparing for on-chain activity. Its roadmap focuses on core infrastructure such as stable borrowing, oracle pricing, security audits, and layer-2 performance. The completion of the Halborn audit and the continued advancement of Phase 2 indicate that the protocol is moving toward its first live deployment cycle.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Media Contact Information

J. Weir

Contact@mutuum.com