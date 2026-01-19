Domestic Metals Appoints Dr. Peter Megaw as Technical Advisor to the Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domestic Metals Corp. (the “Company” or “Domestic”) - (TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E) announces the appointment of world-renowned Carbon Replacement Deposit (“CRD”) expert Dr. Peter Megaw, Ph.D., C.P.G., as a technical advisor to the Company.

Dr. Megaw will be providing strategic and technical advice to senior management and assist Domestic in the ongoing exploration activities on its Smart Creek Copper Porphyry Project in Montana.

Dr. Megaw has a Ph.D. in geology from the University of Arizona and more than 30 years of relevant experience focused on silver and gold exploration in Mexico. He is a certified Professional Geologist by the American Institute of Professional Geologists and an Arizona Registered Geologist. Dr. Megaw has been instrumental in a number of mineral discoveries in Mexico including new ore bodies at existing mines, Excellon Resources' Platosa Mine, and MAG Silver's Juanicipio and Cinco de Mayo properties; discoveries for which he was given PDAC's 2016 Thayer Lindsley Award. Peter is also a Director of Relevant Gold Corp. since 2021.

Gord Neal, CEO of Domestic Metals Corp., commented: “We warmly welcome Peter to the Domestic Metals’ team. I have worked closely with Peter before at MAG Silver and New Pacific Metals and admire his insatiable passion for large-scale economical mineral discoveries. Known as a world-renowned CRD expert, we look forward to Peter assisting us with exploration activities at our Smart Creek Copper Project which is proving to be highly indicative of both porphyry and CRD style mineralization.”

Webinar

Following the release of surface sampling results yielding up to 102 g/t Au, up to 23% Cu and up to 3,810 g/t Ag at the Smart Creek Project earlier this month, we have scheduled another webinar for January 22nd to inform you of our follow up plans for Q1. We look forward to you joining us.

When: Thursday, January 22nd at 1.15pm PST, 4.15pm ET, 10.15pm CET

Registration link: https://domestic-metals.eventbrite.com

Opportunity to Meet with Management

We appreciate meeting with our supporters and shareholders in person as well to provide a detailed update and as such are looking forward to seeing you at our booth #1101 at the VRIC in Vancouver on January 25-26, 2026 and booth #3139 at the Investors Exchange at the PDAC, March 1-4, 2026, in Toronto.

About Domestic Metals Corp.

Domestic Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large-scale, copper and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas in the Americas.

The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in historical mining districts that have seen exploration in geologically attractive mining jurisdictions, where economically favorable grades have been indicated by historic drilling and outcrop sampling.

The Smart Creek Project is strategically located in the mining-friendly state of Montana, containing widespread copper mineralization at surface and hosts 4 attractive porphyry copper, epithermal gold, replacement and exotic copper exploration targets with excellent host rocks for mineral deposition.

Domestic Metals Corp. is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mine discovery, mining development and financing.

