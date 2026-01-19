First Trust Launches the First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (“First Trust Canada”), announced today that it has launched units of First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF (the “Fund” and “RCTR”). Units of the Fund will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today. The ticker symbol for the units is RCTR.

The First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF (the “Fund”) seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an index of companies that are exposed to nuclear power, net of expenses, initially the Bloomberg Nuclear Power Index. The Fund will provide exposure to the Index by holding securities of First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF, a U.S.-listed index ETF managed by an affiliate of First Trust Canada. The Index measures the performance of companies based on their expected revenue exposure to nuclear-related activities, as well as operational and financial factors including a company’s ability to scale production, capital allocation trends, customer relationships, and access to capital. Companies must also belong to one or more of the following exposure categories within the Nuclear Power Ecosystem, as determined by Bloomberg Intelligence (“BI”): Power Generation, Uranium and Equipment & Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC).

“Power generation and energy consumption demand beyond what is even close to available currently, and for the foreseeable future, are two trends that are dominating the markets globally today. The current methods of power generation will not be able to supply the required amount of energy in the future. Nuclear power will have to make up a substantial amount of that shortfall in supply. This will require a significant build into the nuclear energy space. The First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF will provide investors exposure to the building, growth and sustainability of nuclear energy production. At First Trust Canada we focus on providing Canadian investors with effective, innovative and timely investment strategies. RCTR is a unique ETF that provides exposure to the growth in the Nuclear Power Ecosystem, specifically in Power Generation, Uranium and Equipment & Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC),” said Nilesh Patel, Head of Distribution at First Trust Canada.

