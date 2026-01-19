NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As regulatory expectations continue to expand across financial and non-financial sectors, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups are increasingly reevaluating the AML compliance software available to them. Many organizations report that traditional enterprise platforms were designed primarily for large institutions, creating challenges related to pricing, system complexity, and scalability for smaller compliance teams.





Recent market comparisons indicate that SMEs are prioritizing AML solutions that combine comprehensive screening capabilities with predictable pricing and manageable system requirements. This shift reflects a broader effort by growing companies to meet compliance obligations without committing to enterprise-scale infrastructure or variable usage-based costs.

Among the platforms evaluated, KYC E-Screening, developed by California-based Busway Inc., is positioned as a lower-cost option while maintaining a broad set of AML features. The platform supports sanctions screening, politically exposed persons screening, and adverse media monitoring powered by World-Risk data. It also includes batch screening, ongoing monitoring, and risk management capabilities across multiple jurisdictions.

KYC E-Screening offers unlimited search and screening within its standard plans, a pricing structure that differs from usage-based models commonly adopted by other AML providers. Pricing begins at $65 per month, allowing organizations to scale screening activity without additional per-search or per-entity fees. Industry observers note that this structure may be particularly relevant for startups and SMEs operating under fixed compliance budgets.

Other AML software providers continue to serve specialized segments of the market. U.K.-based ComplyAdvantage focuses on AI-driven risk intelligence and API integrations designed for fintech companies and digital banks. Australia-based NameScan emphasizes real-time sanctions screening and audit-ready reporting. Germany-based OpenSanctions provides open-source data solutions for institutions seeking bulk data access through APIs. Sanction Scanner, headquartered in the U.K., supports large-scale, multi-jurisdictional compliance programs.

While these platforms offer advanced functionality, their pricing models and configuration requirements can present challenges for smaller organizations. Many SMEs report placing increased value on solutions that balance global coverage with cost control and operational simplicity.

As regulatory scrutiny continues to extend beyond traditional financial institutions, demand for AML software aligned with SME and startup requirements is expected to remain steady. Market comparisons suggest that lower-cost platforms offering comprehensive screening and predictable pricing are becoming an increasingly important part of the AML compliance landscape.