Busway Announces Next-Generation AML & KYC Solution with Built-In Automation

New York, NY, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Busway Inc., a leading provider of AML and KYC compliance solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation platform designed to help organizations meet regulatory requirements with greater speed and efficiency. The solution features built-in automation that streamlines customer onboarding, enhances risk assessment, and supports continuous monitoring across the compliance lifecycle.

Regulatory Compliance

Financial institutions require AML solutions that support evolving regulatory frameworks, including EU Anti-Money Laundering Directives (AMLD), the U.S. Bank Secrecy Act, and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations. Busway’s KYC E-Screening portal incorporates ongoing regulatory updates and supports cross-border compliance requirements, helping organizations align screening processes with current obligations.

Data Coverage and Quality

Reliable AML screening depends on the breadth and accuracy of underlying data. Busway’s World-Risk Database consolidates and refreshes data from a wide range of authoritative sources, including OFAC, United Nations sanctions lists, European Union sanctions, HM Treasury, DFAT, OSFI, politically exposed persons (PEP) registries, FBI, INTERPOL, EUROPOL, World Bank, FATF, FCA, IOSCO, and global adverse media sources, among others.

Screening Accuracy

The KYC E-Screening solution applies advanced matching methodologies supported by machine learning and AI-driven analysis. The platform evaluates potential matches using fuzzy logic, phonetic comparison, contextual indicators, and weighted risk scoring rather than relying solely on exact-match screening, supporting higher confidence in identifying relevant risk alerts.

Scalability

A core advantage of the KYC E-Screening solution is its ability to scale with growth. The platform is designed to support increasing screening volumes, entity checks, and API usage without measurable performance degradation. This capability allows organizations to expand compliance operations as transaction volumes and regulatory expectations grow.

Integration Capabilities

The KYC E-Screening platform comes with unparalleled integration capabilities. The World-Risk Database is designed to integrate with common CRMs, core banking systems, and digital onboarding platforms. This integration structure reduces reliance on manual data handling, lowers the likelihood of operational errors, and supports more efficient compliance workflows across systems.

User-Friendly Interface

The KYC E-Screening platform includes a structured interface that supports navigation, alert management, reporting, and case investigation. Built-in guidance tools and instructional resources are available to help compliance teams adopt the system efficiently, including onboarding support for new users.

Ongoing Monitoring and Updates

The platform supports continuous monitoring of customer profiles and transaction activity, enabling organizations to identify changes in risk exposure over time. This functionality allows compliance teams to respond to emerging risks and regulatory expectations as customer circumstances evolve.

Cost Consideration

Busway has positioned its KYC E-Screening platform as a lower-cost option for small compliance teams, SMEs, fintech companies, and larger financial institutions seeking to manage AML obligations efficiently while maintaining coverage across regulatory, data, and operational requirements.

About Busway, Inc.

Busway Inc. is a California-based SaaS software company providing AML and KYC compliance solutions to banks and financial institutions worldwide. Founded in 2015, the company specializes in PEP, sanctions, and adverse media data supported by machine learning and automation.



