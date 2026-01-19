VALLOUREC : DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 01/12/2026 TO 01/16/2026

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM 01/12/2026 TO 01/16/2026
Meudon (France), on January 19th, 2026
Share buyback program (ISIN Code : FR0013506730) implemented in accordance with the authorization given by the Shareholders' General Meeting of Vallourec SA (LEI : 969500P2Q1B47H4MCJ34) on May 22, 2025 (ninth resolution).
|
Day of the transaction
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€)
|Market Code
|01/12/2026
|30 000
|16,9982
|CEUX
|01/12/2026
|4 000
|17,0095
|AQEU
|01/12/2026
|4 000
|17,0060
|TQEX
|01/12/2026
|62 000
|17,0231
|XPAR
|01/13/2026
|30 000
|17,1867
|CEUX
|01/13/2026
|4 000
|17,1777
|AQEU
|01/13/2026
|62 000
|17,1592
|XPAR
|01/13/2026
|4 000
|17,1758
|TQEX
|01/14/2026
|62 000
|17,0952
|XPAR
|01/14/2026
|30 000
|17,0835
|CEUX
|01/14/2026
|4 000
|17,0853
|AQEU
|01/14/2026
|4 000
|17,0794
|TQEX
|01/15/2026
|35 000
|17,2339
|CEUX
|01/15/2026
|75 000
|17,2071
|XPAR
|01/15/2026
|5 000
|17,2262
|AQEU
|01/15/2026
|5 000
|17,2310
|TQEX
|01/16/2026
|5 000
|17,1433
|TQEX
|01/16/2026
|30 000
|17,1395
|CEUX
|01/16/2026
|80 000
|17,1533
|XPAR
|01/16/2026
|5 000
|17,1447
|AQEU
|540 000
|17,1320
About Vallourec
Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.
Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.
In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.
