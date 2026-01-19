Aspo Plc ANNOUNCEMENT 19.1.2026

Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 19.1.2026

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 19.1.2026

Bourse trade Buy

Share ASPO

Amount 1 000 Shares

Average price/ share 7,1980 EUR

Total cost 7 198,00 EUR

Aspo Plc now holds a total of 121 552 shares

including the shares repurchased on 19.1.2026

The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation

No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5

and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

On behalf of Aspo Plc

Nordea Bank Oyj

Sami Huttunen Ilari Isomäki

For more information, please contact: