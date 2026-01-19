Goodin Development Earns 22nd Five-Star Google Review as Indiana Multifamily Syndication Leader

Indianapolis, IN, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodin Development, an Indiana multifamily developer specializing in passive real estate investing opportunities, has reached its 22nd five-star Google review. The milestone reflects growing investor confidence in the firm's approach to real estate syndication and its track record of delivering Class A, market-rate developments across the state.

Goodin Development

Founded by Justin Goodin, the company has carved out a reputation for making multifamily syndication accessible to busy professionals who want the benefits of real estate investing without being landlords. Through passive income opportunities in new construction projects, Goodin Development handles everything from site selection and financing to construction management and tenant placement.

"These reviews come from investors, partners, and companies we work with in the industry," said Justin Goodin, CEO of Goodin Development. "We're not just building apartments - we're building long-term relationships with people to build our multifamily investment opportunities in Indiana."

The firm recently completed a $33 million mixed-use development in Fishers, Indiana, and currently has The Elwood - a $26 million project in Kokomo - under construction with an August 2026 opening date. Both projects represent Goodin Development's focus on public-private partnerships that bring institutional-quality housing to Indiana communities.

What sets Goodin Development apart in the crowded real estate syndication space is its laser focus on Indiana. While many syndication firms chase deals across multiple states, Goodin Development stays rooted in the markets it knows best.

"We only build in Indiana because we understand the local dynamics, the municipalities, and what these communities actually need," Goodin explained. "That focused approach means better underwriting, stronger partnerships with local leaders, and ultimately better returns for our passive investors."

For investors new to multifamily syndication, Goodin Development offers educational resources to help them understand how passive real estate investing works. The firm walks investors through the process of evaluating syndication opportunities, understanding projected returns, and building diversified real estate portfolios without the headaches of property management.

The company's approach centers on transparency and data-driven decision-making. Each investment opportunity includes detailed market analysis, conservative financial projections, and clear communication throughout the development process.

"Passive income through real estate syndication isn't complicated, but it does require the right partner," Goodin said. "Our job is to make it simple for investors while doing the heavy lifting on development, construction, and operations."

As Goodin Development continues expanding its portfolio of Class A multifamily communities across Indiana, the firm remains committed to aligning private investment with public benefit. Through strategic partnerships with Indiana municipalities, the company delivers projects that create quality housing, support economic growth, and generate passive income for investors.

For more information about Goodin Development's current and upcoming multifamily investment opportunities, visit www.goodindevelopment.com.

About Goodin Development

Goodin Development is an Indiana-based real estate development firm focused on building Class A, market-rate multifamily and mixed-use communities. The company specializes in ground-up development across Indiana, often partnering with cities and municipalities through public-private partnerships to deliver projects that support long-term economic growth. Founded by Justin Goodin, the firm combines institutional-level underwriting, disciplined capital structuring, and hands-on development execution. Goodin Development works closely with local leaders, lenders, architects, and construction partners to create high-quality housing that aligns private investment with public benefit. Beyond development, Goodin Development is active in investor education and capital markets, helping busy professionals understand how passive real estate investing works in new construction and value-driven projects. The firm is known for transparency, data-driven decision-making, and a long-term approach to building communities, not just buildings.

