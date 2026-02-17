Justin Goodin, Founder of Goodin Development Announces Strategic Focus on Class A Multifamily & Mixed-Use Projects Across Indiana

Indianapolis, IN, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodin Development, a real estate development firm based in Indiana, announced today its strategic focus on building ground-up Class A multifamily and mixed-use communities across the state. The firm, founded by Justin Goodin, has evolved from small-scale residential investing into a full-scale development company specializing in high-quality housing and long-term economic impact through public-private partnerships.

Goodin Development

Justin Goodin, founder of Goodin Development, shared the story behind how he built an Indiana-focused multifamily development firm after starting his career on the smaller side of real estate investing.

Goodin graduated from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business with a degree in finance. Like many investors early in their careers, he began by purchasing single-family rental properties and completing fix-and-flip projects while learning the fundamentals of real estate investing.

“Those early deals weren’t glamorous,” said Justin Goodin. “But they taught me how real estate actually works—how costs add up, where projects go wrong, and why conservative assumptions matter.”

After graduating from Kelley, Goodin joined an Indiana-based bank where he worked as a multifamily underwriter. In that role, he analyzed apartment deals across a wide range of markets, sponsors, and capital structures. The experience gave him an inside look at what lenders evaluate, how deals are stress-tested, and why some projects get financed while others do not.

“Underwriting deals at the bank completely changed how I looked at risk,” Goodin said. “You see patterns quickly—what works, what’s overstated, and where developers tend to get exposed.”

That background ultimately led Goodin to pivot away from smaller residential projects and to founding his own multifamily development firm. Today, Goodin Development has a clear focus: build high-quality, Class A mixed-use communities in Indiana while helping busy professionals build wealth in real estate.

Goodin Development today specializes exclusively in ground-up development, combining modern apartment communities with thoughtfully designed commercial space when needed. Goodin's apartment projects involve high quality architecture, state of the art amenities, and luxury style interiors for all apartment units.

“We only build in my home state of Indiana,” Goodin said. “That’s intentional. We understand these markets, we have long-standing relationships here, and we believe Indiana will continue to thrive long term.”

Rather than chasing rapid growth across multiple states, Goodin Development remains focused on execution, conservative underwriting, and long-term ownership strategies.

“Development rewards patience,” Goodin added. “Our goal isn’t to do the most deals. It’s to do the right ones, in the right places, with the right partners.”

About Justin Goodin

Justin Goodin is the founder of Goodin Development. He earned a finance degree from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and began his real estate career investing in single-family rentals and fix-and-flip projects. After working as a multifamily underwriter at an Indiana-based bank, he transitioned into ground-up multifamily development.

About Goodin Development

Goodin Development is an Indiana-based real estate development firm focused on building Class A, market-rate multifamily and mixed-use communities. The company specializes in ground-up development across Indiana, often partnering with cities and municipalities through public-private partnerships to deliver projects that support long-term economic growth. Founded by Justin Goodin, the firm combines institutional-level underwriting, disciplined capital structuring, and hands-on development execution. Goodin Development works closely with local leaders, lenders, architects, and construction partners to create high-quality housing that aligns private investment with public benefit. Beyond development, Goodin Development is active in investor education and capital markets, helping busy professionals understand how passive real estate investing works in new construction and value-driven projects. The firm is known for transparency, data-driven decision-making, and a long-term approach to building communities, not just buildings.

