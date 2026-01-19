PRESS RELEASE: NACON: SALES FOR THE FIRST 9 MONTHS OF FISCAL YEAR 2025-26 AT €124.2 M

Press Release

Lesquin, January 19, 2026 - 6:00 p. m.

SALES FOR THE FIRST 9 MONTHS

OF FISCAL YEAR 2025-26 AT €124.2 M

NACON (ISIN FR0013482791) has today reported its consolidated sales for the first nine months of the 2025/26 financial year (nine months from 1 April 2025 to 31 December 2025).

IFRS – M€ 2025-26



2024-25



Change



Sales 1 st Quarter (April-June) 31.3 32.3 -2.9% 2 nd Quarter (Jul. -Sept. ) 46.8 44.8 +4.5%



3 rd Quarter (Oct. – Dec. ) 46.1 52.9 -12.8% Games 25.9 25.4 +1.9% Of which: Catalogue 13.7 9.8 +39.9% Back catalogue 12.2 15.6 -21.8% Accessories 17.9 25.2 -29.1% Other (1) 2.4 2.3 +4.6% Cumulative 9 months (April-Dec. ) 124.2 129.9 -4.4% Games 82.3 71.1 +15.7% Of which: Catalogue 42.1 28.5 +47.4% Back catalogue 40.2 42.6 -5.5% Accessories 37.7 54.2 -30.5% Other (1) 4.2 4.5 -6.6%

(1) Mobile and Audio sales





Strong growth in "Catalogue" activity in Q3 2025-26

In the third quarter of 2025-2026 (October 1 – December 31), the sustained growth in "Catalogue" activity was not enough to offset the decline in the "Accessories" segment in the United States.



Games:

Total "Games" revenue grew by 1.9% compared to the same period last year and amounted to €25.9 million.

"Catalogue" activity (new Games) recorded strong growth of 39.9%, reaching €13.7 million. This performance is explained by the continued sales of Hell is UsTM and by the launches during the quarter of Cricket 26 and RennsportTM.

After two quarters showing growth, the "Back Catalogue", which includes Games released in previous fiscal years, generated €12.2 million in sales compared to €15.6 million last year. This variation is mainly attributable to a high basis of comparison and a market decline over the quarter.

Accessories:

Due to a US market still affected by the increase in customs duties, the "Accessories" activity amounts to €17.9 million, down 29.1% over the quarter. It should be noted that the decline in the United States is easing, decreasing from 66% in the second quarter to 38% in the third quarter.



Objectives for the 2025-26 financial year

Activity in the last quarter of the financial year will again be driven by the "Catalogue" editorial news with the release of several major games: Styx : Blades of GreedTM, GreedFall The dying worldTM, Gear-Club Unlimited 3TM, Dragonkin : The BanishedTM, and season 6 of Test Drive Unlimited: Solar CrownTM.

The "Back Catalogue" Activity is expected to record revenue of the same order as that achieved in the 2024-2025 financial year.

The "Accessories" Activity remains affected by a lack of visibility in the US market. Europe, on the other hand, should benefit from accessory sales for the SwitchTM2 and the upcoming February release of the 1st new generation RIG R5 PRO HS headset.



Despite recording an increase in its market share, the slowdown in the Accessories market and the video game market in the 3rd quarter have resulted in a revision of forecasts for the current financial year. Thus, NACON now anticipates 2025-2026 Activity comparable to that of the previous financial year.

