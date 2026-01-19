ARGAN: MS. LAURENCE BATLLE JOINS ARGAN’S SUPERVISORY BOARD

Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Monday, January 19, 2026 – 6.30 pm

Ms. Laurence BATLLE

joins ARGAN’s Supervisory Board

At the meeting of the Supervisory Board held on December 9, 2025, and as a result of the signing of an employment contract between the Company and Mr. Eric DONNET effective from January 2, 2026, it was acknowledged that Mr. Eric DONNET no longer met all of the independence criteria set out in the Middlenext corporate governance code to which the Company refers, and therefore ceased to be considered independent within the meaning of said code.

In light of this situation, Mr. Jean-Claude LE LAN Junior informed the members of the Supervisory Board of his intention to resign, with effect from December 31, 2025, in order to allow the Company to adjust its governance in compliance with the required quota of independent members.

On the recommendation of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee, ARGAN’s Supervisory Board therefore unanimously decided to appoint Ms. Laurence BATLLE as an independent member of the Supervisory Board with effect from January 1, 2026, replacing Mr. Jean-Claude LE LAN Junior, for the remainder of his term of office, i.e. until the General Meeting scheduled for March 26, 2026.

A graduate of ICN and holder of the DEC (Diplôme d’Expertise Comptable), Ms. Laurence BATLLE has more than 30 years of professional experience, including 8 years as CEO of major companies. She notably served as Chair of the Management Board of RATP Dev and as Executive Chair of Foncia. She is also a non-executive director of several companies.

This appointment is made on a provisional basis and will therefore be submitted for ratification at the next General Meeting. Subject to ratification by the next General Meeting and to her renewal for a four-year term, it is specified that Ms. Laurence BATLLE will be appointed as a member and Chair of the Audit, Risk and Sustainability Committee, replacing Mr. Eric DONNET, who is expected to become Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board with effect from March 27, 2026.

As a result of these changes, ARGAN’s Supervisory Board comprises 6 members, including 2 independent members, thus representing one third of its composition, in accordance with the recommendation of the Middlenext code.

ARGAN adds that this appointment leads to gender parity within its Supervisory Board.

2026 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 22: Annual results 2025

March 26: General Assembly 2026

April 1: Net sales of 1 st quarter 2026

quarter 2026 July 1: Net sales of 2 nd quarter 2026

quarter 2026 July 23: Half-year results 2026

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2026

2027 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 4: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2026

quarter 2026 January 21: Annual results 2026

About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and pre-let Au0nom® -labelled warehouses – i.e., which produce their own energy for self-consumption – for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management. As at December 31, 2025, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.8 million sq.m, with more than 100 warehouses located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €4.1 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of €214 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at December 31, 2025).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. The financial solidity of the Group’s model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor’s. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as GRESB (rated: 83/100), Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (silver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

