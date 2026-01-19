VyOS Networks Empowers KCAT to Scale Regional Connectivity with Carrier-Grade Performance on Bare Metal

POWAY, Calif., Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VyOS Networks today announced a new customer success story featuring KCAT Inc., a regional fiber ISP serving Negros Island, and how the team modernized its CGNAT layer with VyOS as part of a broader end-to-end network redesign. By transitioning from legacy hardware appliances to VyOS running on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) servers, KCAT has eliminated performance bottlenecks, securing the scalability needed to support its growth from 5,000 to 10,000 subscribers.

Facing rapid expansion, KCAT’s previous CGNAT solution began to constrain peak-hour performance, leading to throughput ceilings and latency spikes. KCAT selected VyOS to gain full control with zero vendor lock-in, using an enterprise-grade open-source platform designed for carrier-grade NAT performance, automation, and flexible deployment on commodity hardware.

The transition was executed in phases to reduce risk and preserve stability. KCAT validated configurations through extensive lab testing and focused on production readiness through:

System and NIC optimization, including interrupt tuning, hugepages, and RSS configuration

Automation via API and Ansible for fast, repeatable configuration management

Integration testing for NAT policy, NOC visibility tooling, and operational workflows





Results from KCAT’s production deployment include:

Throughput: 7 to 10 Gbps of stable traffic under peak conditions

Latency: NAT latency reduced by 35 to 50% versus the previous platform

Efficiency: Conntrack utilization maintained under 40% during peak usage

Reliability: Zero unplanned downtime in production

Operationally, VyOS reduced hardware cost per Gbps and simplified scale-out on commodity infrastructure while improving troubleshooting and day-to-day NOC workflows through transparent configurations, optional use of native Linux tooling, and fast automation.

“KCAT’s journey shows what’s possible when ISPs move from vendor constraints to open standards,” said Santiago Blanquet, Chief Revenue Officer at VyOS Networks. “With VyOS, they didn’t just remove a capacity limit; they built a cost-sustainable, automated foundation to scale subscribers and roll out IPoE on their own terms.”

