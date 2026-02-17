VyOS Networks Showcases High-Performance, Sovereign Networking with VyOS 1.5 LTS at Mobile World Congress Barcelona (MWC) 2026

POWAY, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VyOS Networks today announced it will exhibit at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2026, taking place March 2–5 at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona. At the event, VyOS will present VyOS 1.5 LTS, a fully featured, long-term support release designed for operators, service providers, and infrastructure teams that require high-performance packet processing, automation-first operations, and sovereign control across any deployment model.

At Congress Square, Stand CS73, VyOS will meet with MSPs, telco, cloud-edge, and infrastructure teams to demonstrate how organizations can replace proprietary network appliances with a single, production-grade network operating system that runs consistently across bare metal, virtualized, cloud, and edge environments, while scaling from enterprise workloads to carrier-grade deployments.

As networks evolve toward hybrid cloud, distributed edge, and 5G-driven architectures, operators face increasing pressure to deliver higher throughput and lower latency while maintaining strict compliance, change control, and lifecycle discipline. Traditional appliance-based stacks often limit performance tuning, automation, and transparency. VyOS addresses these challenges by combining a Linux-based control plane with high-performance data plane options, including Vector Packet Processing (VPP), enabling predictable, software-defined performance on commodity hardware.

Topics the VyOS team will cover at MWC include:

Migrating off proprietary network appliances while maintaining production stability

High-performance packet processing with VPP for telco, edge, and packet-intensive workloads

Universal deployment across bare metal, virtual machines, cloud platforms, and edge infrastructure

Automation-first workflows with predictable lifecycle management in VyOS 1.5 LTS





“MWC is where performance requirements, operational constraints, and real-world scale come together,” said Yuriy Andamasov, CEO of VyOS Networks. “With VyOS 1.5 LTS, we show how organizations can verify every configuration, achieve high-performance packet processing with VPP, and reduce vendor dependency risk, all while operating a single network OS across hardware and hybrid cloud environments.”

Book a 15-minute slot in advance and visit VyOS at Congress Square, Stand CS73 during the show.

About VyOS Networks

VyOS Networks is the global leader in open-source networking, delivering secure, scalable, and automated solutions for organizations across bare metal, cloud, and edge environments. Built on Linux and trusted by enterprises, service providers, and integrators worldwide, VyOS provides an enterprise-grade platform that unifies advanced routing, firewall, and VPN capabilities with full control and zero vendor lock-in. Your network, your rules: adaptable, transparent, and future-proof by design, VyOS empowers you to operate with operational simplicity, high performance, continuous innovation, and cost-sustainable scalability.