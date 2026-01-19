DEMIRE: Frank Nickel resigns with immediate effect – Dr Dirk Rüffel takes over as Chairman of the Executive Board

Langen, 19 January 2026. The Supervisory Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) announces a change at the top of the company. Frank Nickel has resigned from his position as a member of the Executive Board with immediate effect in order to devote himself to other challenges in this difficult market environment.

Dr Matthias Prochaska, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DEMIRE, pays tribute to the achievements of the outgoing CEO: ‘Mr Nickel has had a decisive influence on DEMIRE during a challenging phase and, in particular, has been instrumental in successfully refinancing the company. The Supervisory Board would like to express its sincere thanks for his work and wishes him every success and all the best for his professional and personal future.’

The Supervisory Board has appointed Dr Dirk Rüffel as a new member of the Management Board with effect from 1 February 2026 and, at the same time, as Chairman of the Management Board.

Dr Rüffel is a German lawyer with many years of national and international experience in real estate and asset management. Prior to his appointment, he served as managing director of Lapithus Management GmbH in Frankfurt, managing director at Cerberus and in various management positions at Argoneo Real Estate (later Bilfinger Real Estate Argoneo).

Dr Rüffel comments: ‘I am very enthusiastic about taking on this new challenge and am grateful for the trust placed in me. Even in a market environment that remains challenging, I am optimistic that we can exploit the potential for DEMIRE's further development.’

About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG



DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial properties in medium-sized cities and up-and-coming peripheral locations in metropolitan areas throughout Germany. The company's particular strength lies in realising real estate potential in these locations and focuses on an offering that is attractive to both international and regional tenants. As of 30 September 2025, DEMIRE had a real estate portfolio of 46 properties with a lettable area of around 573 thousand square metres. Taking into account the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to around EUR 0.9 billion.

The portfolio's focus on office properties with an admixture of retail and hotel properties is appropriate for the risk/return structure of the commercial property segment. The Company attaches great importance to long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of potential and therefore continues to expect stable and sustainable rental income and solid value growth. DEMIRE's portfolio is to be significantly expanded in the medium term. In expanding the portfolio, DEMIRE will focus on FFO-strong assets with potential, while properties that do not conform to the strategy will continue to be sold in a targeted manner. DEMIRE will continue to develop its operations and processes with numerous measures. In addition to cost discipline, operating performance is being improved through an active asset and portfolio management approach.

The shares of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt.

Contact:

Julius Stinauer

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance

+49 6103 372 49 44

ir@demire.ag