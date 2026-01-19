SEIU Local 2: Striking ETFO Support Staff will hold Public Rally on Thursday

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Support Staff for the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario have entered the second week of their strike. A public Rally for Respect is planned for Thursday January 22 at noon.

WHAT : Rally for Respect

WHEN : Thursday January 22, 2026 @ 12 pm

WHERE : ETFO Offices, 136 Isabella Street, Toronto

Last week, ETFO sent an email to its members attending the 2025-2026 Bargaining for Equity and Social Justice in which it advised attendees on how to cross the Support Staff’s picket line. Workers say it’s emblematic of the disrespect they’ve been treated with.

Excerpts from the email include: “While it may be uncomfortable to cross a picket line, below are some tips that may assist you …”, “Make your way through the line courteously...”, and “Picketers may not block roadways, obstruct your peaceful passage or prevent you from going to an ETFO program by force or intimidation.”

At least one retired educator expressed her displeasure with the behaviour on X (formerly Twitter).

“Shame on #ETFO. Coaching members on how to cross the picket lines of ETFO Support Staff who are on strike,” wrote Ruth Dawson Clegg. The post, which also includes photos of the email sent by ETFO, is publicly available: https://x.com/Ruth_Daws/status/2011842768251809985.

Photos of the emails are available upon request.

BACKGROUND

SEIU Local 2 and ETFO have been engaged in bargaining since June of 2025, including numerous conciliation dates in November and December. The strike commenced on January 12, 2026.

The nearly 60 Support Staff at ETFO provide administrative, accounting, clerical, and IT support to all ETFO staff. Their role is to ensure that ETFO members are supported through maintaining records and databases, processing member release time, coordinating catering and meeting logistics for ETFO programs and more.

