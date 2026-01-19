Ashland board authorizes quarterly dividend

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.415 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2026.

As of December 31, 2025, there were 45,762,391 shares of Ashland common stock outstanding.

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environmental, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 2,900 passionate, tenacious solvers thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

Investor Relations: Media Relations: Sandy Klugman Carolmarie C. Brown +1 (302) 594-7777 +1 (302) 995-3158 sandy.klugman@ashland.com ccbrown@ashland.com





