Full Year 2025 Trading Update (unaudited)

This announcement includes inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014

FY 2026 REVENUE GUIDANCE ACHIEVED A YEAR EARLY

FY 2025 REVENUE AND PROFIT BEFORE TAX AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS

Business Performance

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Group has outperformed expectations for the year with revenue of c.£204 million, up 28% year on year, and profit before tax of c.£20 million (FY 2024: £3 million), ahead of current market expectations of £191 million and £17 million respectively. Overall credit extended for the year was £2.5 billion, an increase of 29% from FY 2024, and balances under management were £3.0 billion (FY 2024: £2.8 billion).

These strong results demonstrate the effectiveness of our strategic transformation and the strength of Funding Circle’s platform, brand and underlying technology and data capabilities. Outperformance was driven by two factors:

Continued strong demand despite macro-economic conditions

Product innovation opening up new customer segments and use cases

Our Term Loans business grew originations to £1.6 billion (FY 2024: £1.4 billion) and Loans under management (“LuM”) were stable at £2.8 billion (FY 2024: £2.7 billion) with the amortisation of legacy Covid LuM being outpaced by new lending. The Term Loans business continues to deliver robust and attractive returns for our institutional funders driving a strong funding pipeline. Last year we signed four forward flow agreements totalling £2.0 billion.

We continue to see strong growth in FlexiPay and the Cashback credit card, with transactions for the year of £815 million (FY 2024: £491 million) and balances under management of £206 million (FY 2024: £119 million).

Our current guidance for FY 2026 is for revenue of more than £200 million. Having achieved this revenue target a year early, we will provide updated guidance alongside our results presentation on 5 March 2026.

Capital Return Update

In May 2025, we announced our third share buyback program, for up to £25 million, which is ongoing. To date, the company has bought back 16.5% of its issued share capital.

Lisa Jacobs, CEO of Funding Circle, commented:

“I’m delighted with our strong performance this year. We supported more small businesses than ever before, saw record customer engagement, grew PBT significantly and achieved our medium-term revenue target of more than £200 million a year ahead of schedule.

"This performance is due to our strategic transformation, announced in 2024, focusing on profitable, multi-product UK growth. It demonstrates the strength of our capital-light business model, new product investment, and the power of our proprietary data and technology to meet growing customer demand.

“We enter 2026 with a clear platform for growth as we become a more meaningful part of our customers’ lives, serving more of their needs, and capturing a larger share of their financing.”

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than £17bn in credit to over 125,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.

By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.