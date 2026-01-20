New Earth Resources Announces Exploration Plans on its Red Wine Rare Earth Elements Project

Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW EARTH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: EATH) (“New Earth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the initiation of exploration activities on its Red Wine Rare Earth Elements (REE) project (the “Project”), located in east Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Project, covering approximately 1,575 hectares, is located in the Central Mineral Belt (CMB) of Labrador and is underlain predominately by the Red Wine Complex lithologies, including peralkaline volcanic, porphyritic rocks, and peralkaline and alkaline plutonic rocks. These formations have a high potential to host REE mineralization and have been the target for REE, zirconium, niobium, and yttrium exploration programs carried out over past decades dating back to the 1970s.

The Project sits within the broader Red Wine Intrusive Suite, including peralkaline granites and syenites as a part of the North and South Red Wine Plutons, with a documented history of REE-bearing minerals. Historic programs have revealed multiple discoveries for REE and associated commodities in the district—including Two Tom (Nb, Be, REE), North Red Wine (U, Zr), Partridge River (Th), and Mann (Nb, Zr, Th)—that are geologically correlated with Playfair discoveries within the Project. Historic analysis of multiple grab samples within the Project returned results greater than 1% TREO, with a highest grade of 5.37% TREO.

The Planned Exploration Program

This phase of exploration aims to generate various exploration information layers along a systematic program at two different scales—regional and local—to be referenced for area reduction and REE mineralization potential targeting, as well as to investigate the existing mineralization within the Project area.

Regional Scale: The planned regional-scale exploration program includes regional prospecting across the Project, airborne geophysics, remote sensing, and regional soil sampling.

Prospecting: Designed to identify outcrops and conduct sampling.

Geophysics: Includes re-interpretation of the historic magnetic and radiometric surveys conducted in July 2010 followed by conducting a more detailed (50m line spacing) magnetic+radiometric survey across the southern and northern claims of the Project in order to cover the missing areas and accordingly provide a detailed interpretation.

These surveys are designed to identify REE potentials as new discoveries within the Project and to reveal the correlation between existing REE mineralization and geophysical interpretations.

Local Scale: The exploration program includes geological mapping of existing mineralization zones and local geochemical soil sampling as well as limited ground geophysical data acquisition. These activities are designed to assess the existing potential, further define the geological and geochemical features associated with the potentials, and generate geochemical and geophysical models applied for new discoveries.

Please click to view image

Figure 1 - Red Wine Project and Surrounding Mineral Occurrences Illustrated with Geological Features

“This exploration program underscores our commitment to advancing the Red Wine project through methodical, data-driven approaches” states Lawrence Hay, CEO of New Earth. “By building on historic data and integrating modern techniques, we aim to uncover the full REE potential of this promising district.”

Qualified person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Babak V. Azar, P.Geo., an independent “qualified person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Historical reports respecting the Project were reviewed by the qualified person. The information provided has not been verified and is being treated as historic.

About the Company

New Earth Resources Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, past-producing Lucky Boy Uranium Property located in Gila County, Arizona, USA. Consisting of 14 Lode Claims, and spanning approximately 273 acres, the Lucky Boy Project covers a small open pit and underground workings that produced uranium in the 1950's, and again in the 1970's. In addition to Lucky Boy, included in the Company's uranium portfolio are three claims located in Saskatchewan, Canada covering 365 hectares.

The Company also has the option to acquire a 100% interest in 23 claims covering approximately 1,102 hectares in the Strange Lake area of Quebec, Canada, known as the "SL Project", which is prospective for rare earth elements. In addition, the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Wine Rare Earth Project, comprising 2 non-contiguous mineral claims located in Labrador, Canada covering approximately 1,575 hectares.

For further information, please refer to the Company’s website at www.newearthresourcescorp.com or the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ), or contact the Company by email at info@newearthresourcescorp.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors "Lawrence Hay" President and CEO Tel: 778.317.8754 Email: info@newearthresourcescorp.com .

