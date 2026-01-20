MEXC Launches Local Fiat Payment Channels in Latin America with Zero-Fee Deposits





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading , now supports local fiat deposits and withdrawals across five Latin American markets to enhance the fiat trading experience for users. To celebrate the launch, users can enjoy zero-fee deposits.

The supported markets include Mexico (MXN via SPEI), Colombia (COP via PSE), Argentina (ARS via QR-based local payments), Peru (PEN via transferencia bancaria), and Chile (CLP via local bank transfers). By integrating these familiar payment methods, MEXC makes fiat-to-crypto transactions faster, easier, and more convenient for users.

The limited-time zero-fee deposit promotion runs from January 20, 2026, 13:00 UTC through February 20, 2026, 13:00 UTC. Eligible users can enjoy instant zero-fee deposits when using the supported local payment methods.

Latin America continues to see significant cryptocurrency usage as residents seek practical solutions to economic challenges. With persistent inflation weakening local currencies and traditional banking often inaccessible or expensive, many turn to digital assets for daily financial activities such as preserving value, sending money, and making payments. MEXC's introduction of local payment integration responds directly to this need, providing users with a straightforward path to convert local currency into digital assets using the payment methods they already know.

This initiative reflects MEXC's commitment to expanding cryptocurrency accessibility in underserved markets. By combining local payment infrastructure with zero-fee deposits, MEXC continues to prioritize user value and financial inclusion, enabling Latin American users to participate in the global digital asset markets without barriers. Moving forward, MEXC will expand support for additional local currencies and payment methods in the region.

To participate in the promotion, please visit the MEXC fiat deposit page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

