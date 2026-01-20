CHC Navigation Releases Apache 6 USV for High-Resolution Marine Surveying

SHANGHAI, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHC Navigation (CHCNAV), a global provider of geospatial solutions, announces the release of the Apache 6 – 2026 Edition, an integrated Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) designed for high-resolution bathymetric and 3D mapping applications. Built to accommodate NORBIT™ multibeam echosounders, the Apache 6 delivers a comprehensive solution for underwater surveying, object positioning, and offshore construction support in varying aquatic conditions.





Seamless Integration for Comprehensive Data Acquisition

The Apache 6 – 2026 Edition is optimized for seamless integration with the NORBIT iWBMS and WINGHEAD series of multibeam echosounders. An optional NORBIT iLiDAR can also be integrated, allowing for the simultaneous collection of marine and terrestrial 3D data in a single pass. This capability is particularly efficient for projects that require mapping both underwater topography and overhead structures, such as bridges and power lines, making it a comprehensive tool for harbor, river, and infrastructure surveys.

Automated Sound Velocity Profiling for Accurate Results

Accurate sound velocity measurement is fundamental to high-quality bathymetric data. The Apache 6 – 2026 Edition addresses this with an optional automated Sound Velocity Profiler (SVP) kit. This system can be controlled directly from the remote controller, allowing the operator to perform SVP casts on-demand without interrupting the survey workflow. The kit is designed for rapid deployment—attachable or detachable in under a minute—ensuring that the multibeam echosounder data is continuously corrected with the most accurate sound speed information, which is critical for meeting stringent survey specifications.

Stable and Maneuverable Vessel for Diverse Environments

The APACHE 6 – 2026 Edition combines a detachable triple-hull vessel design with smart rotating propeller technology to deliver both stability and agility in varied conditions. The robust hull configuration ensures reliable performance in strong currents, while removable side floats enable safe operations in shallow waters. Intelligent propeller control adjusts water flow direction to achieve a turning radius of approximately two meters, supporting effective navigation in confined or winding channels.

Intuitive Android-Based Control

Survey operations are streamlined through an intelligent Android remote controller, which provides real-time access to vessel status and data without the need for a separate field computer. The interface allows for straightforward management of the survey workflow, while a multi-link communication system ensures reliable data transmission over long distances. This setup enables surveyors to maintain seamless control over the Apache 6 and monitor mission progress effectively from the shore.

About CHC Navigation

CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) develops advanced mapping, navigation and positioning solutions designed to increase productivity and efficiency. Serving industries such as geospatial, agriculture, construction and autonomy, CHCNAV delivers innovative technologies that empower professionals and drive industry advancement. With a global presence spanning over 140 countries and a team of more than 2,000 professionals, CHC Navigation is recognized as a leader in the geospatial industry and beyond.

For more information about CHC Navigation [Huace:300627.SZ], please visit: www.chcnav.com

