CHC Navigation Highlights Strong International Growth and Technology-Led Strategy at CHCNAV Connect – 2026 Global Partner Conference

SHANGHAI, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHC Navigation presented its growth outlook and technology roadmap at the 2026 International Dealer Conference in Shanghai, convening partners from global geospatial markets.

In his keynote address, CEO George Zhao emphasized that CHC Navigation is building toward global geospatial technology leadership through sustained investment in core technologies, integrated workflows, and stronger local execution with its international partner network. He noted that the geospatial industry has entered a new phase, where accuracy is increasingly expected, and users prioritize consistent data quality, seamless workflows, and predictable total cost of ownership.

Zhao highlighted the company’s strong and balanced growth profile, supported by a diversified portfolio and accelerating international momentum. In 2025, CHC Navigation reported significant international revenue growth, alongside continued expansion across EMEA, Asia, and the Americas. He stated that international business is a core growth engine for the company, supported by ongoing investments in customer proximity.

A central theme of the keynote was technology ownership and integration. Zhao explained that controlling the value chain, from positioning engines and sensors to algorithms, hardware platforms, and cloud services, enables faster innovation cycles. This approach supports CHC Navigation’s ability to deliver practical solutions across surveying, 3D reality capture, machine control, marine surveying, monitoring, and positioning services.

The keynote also addressed the rapid shift of reality capture into daily operations. According to Zhao, handheld scanning, mobile mapping, hybrid surveying, and unmanned platforms are increasingly used as routine tools across construction sites, infrastructure programs, and asset management workflows. CHC Navigation is focusing on technology integration and accessibility to help users deploy these workflows more efficiently in real-world environments.

Zhao noted that artificial intelligence is being incorporated to enhance workflow efficiency, including in-field accuracy support and more automated data processing for point clouds and deliverables. He added that CHC Navigation will continue integrating these capabilities across product families to improve user experience and operational efficiency.

Concluding the keynote, Zhao reaffirmed CHC Navigation’s commitment to global reach with local execution, supported by regional offices, certified service centers, and application specialists. He stated that the company’s 2026 direction is built on technology leadership, market expansion, and collaboration with its dealer network.

“By owning core technologies, delivering integrated solutions, and executing locally with our partners, we are advancing together and building a connected geospatial future,” Zhao said.

