Genvor, Inc. to Present at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

Woodland, CA, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genvor, Inc. (OTC: GNVR), a biotechnology company pioneering AI-accelerated peptide technology for sustainable agriculture, today announced that it will participate in the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026, at The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Genvor Co-Founder Clayton Yates, MS, Ph.D. will deliver a company presentation on January 28 at 11:00 AM EST and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event. The presentation will focus on how Genvor’s AI-accelerated peptide platform is addressing plant pathogens that contribute to an estimated $220 billion in annual crop losses.

About Genvor, Inc.

Genvor, Inc. (OTC: GNVR) is a biotechnology company pioneering peptide-based solutions for crop protection and plant health. The company leverages decades of peptide research and AI-driven discovery to develop biological actives that enhance crop performance, reduce reliance on chemical inputs, and support sustainable, regenerative agricultural practices. For more information, visit www.genvor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, research results, funding outcomes, market adoption, and regulatory developments. Genvor undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Carly Scaduto

carly@carlyscadutoconsulting.com