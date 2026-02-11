Genvor’s AGM182 Antifungal Peptide Technology Validated in Peer-Reviewed Publication in PhytoFrontiers™

Woodland, CA, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genvor, Inc. (OTCQB: GNVR), a pioneer in AI-accelerated peptide technology for sustainable agriculture, today announced the publication of peer-reviewed research validating its proprietary AGM182 antifungal peptide technology in PhytoFrontiers™, a journal of the American Phytopathological Society. The study, conducted in collaboration with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service (USDA-ARS), demonstrates that transgenic corn expressing AGM182 achieves significant pre-harvest resistance to Aspergillus flavus and aflatoxin contamination.

The publication, titled, “Transgenic Expression of Antimicrobial Synthetic Peptide AGM182 in Developing Corn Ears Confers Pre-Harvest Resistance In Planta to Aspergillus flavus and Aflatoxin Contamination,” reports greenhouse trial results showing:

76-98% reduction in total aflatoxin contamination in corn expressing the AGM182 antifungal peptide

No adverse effects on plant growth or yield

Proven mammalian safety profile with no observed toxicity

Activity against Aspergillus flavus and Fusarium species, key contributors to yield loss and grain contamination

Aflatoxins are naturally occurring toxic and carcinogenic compounds produced by Aspergillus flavus that contaminate corn and other crops, posing significant risks to human and animal health. Economic losses from fungal diseases in corn are substantial, with total annual U.S. losses estimated between $3 billion and $5 billion. Aflatoxin contamination alone has potential annual market impacts ranging from approximately $52 million in lower-risk years to $1.68 billion in high-risk years.

The peer-reviewed publication follows Genvor’s November 2025 announcement that the USPTO issued U.S. Patent No. 12,458,684 for transgenic corn with antifungal peptide AGM182, co-assigned with the USDA. Together, the patent and publication provide both intellectual property protection and independent scientific validation of the technology’s commercial potential.

“Peer-reviewed validation in a respected scientific journal is a critical milestone for Genvor and our AGM182 program,” said Chad Pawlak, Chief Executive Officer of Genvor. “This publication confirms that our BioCypher™ Algorithm can design peptides that deliver meaningful, measurable results against some of agriculture’s most costly challenges. AGM182’s broad-spectrum activity against Fusarium species and other major pathogens demonstrates the wider commercial potential of our platform. With patent protection and published research now in place, we are well-positioned to advance licensing discussions with partners seeking proven biological solutions for aflatoxin resistance and broader pathogen mitigation.”

“This publication represents the culmination of years of collaborative research between our team and the USDA,” said Dr. Jesse Jaynes, Professor of Biochemistry at Tuskegee University and founding scientist behind Genvor’s core technologies. “Seeing AGM182 validated through rigorous peer review in PhytoFrontiers confirms that computationally designed peptides can provide durable, safe, and scalable solutions for pre-harvest crop protection. This is precisely the kind of translational impact we set out to achieve.”

The research was conducted at the USDA-ARS Food and Feed Safety Research Unit at the Southern Regional Research Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, in collaboration with scientists from Tuskegee University and Genvor. The study builds on Genvor’s over 7-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the USDA-ARS, which focuses on developing corn varieties resistant to pre-harvest aflatoxin contamination.

