New Crypto Protocol Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Phase 7 Acceleration With Over $19.8M Raised





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interest around new crypto assets has been rising as traders look beyond large caps for alternative growth exposure. While many established assets already price in years of adoption, smaller new crypto projects at early stages draw attention when infrastructure and participation begin to align. Mutuum Finance is one of the names gaining visibility during this shift. The project now enters a critical period as it progresses through its structured distribution and prepares for protocol deployment.

Infrastructure and Participation Growth

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a decentralized lending protocol that will allow users to lend and borrow assets through smart contracts. The system will include two lending markets, collateral rules, interest mechanics and repayment standards.

Users who deposit assets will receive mtTokens that reflect their balances and yield accrual. Borrowers will post collateral to access liquidity without selling long-term positions. This structure targets crypto traders who want leverage and cash flow without exiting core portfolios.

Mutuum Finance has also seen steady participation throughout its presale period. At the time of reporting, the project has raised more than $19.8M and onboarded more than 18,800 holders. These numbers point to sustained interest and structured onboarding during the build phase. Many traders track these participation metrics since they tend to rise before the protocol enters the public usage phase.

Phase Structure and Appreciation From Early Stages

The MUTM token sells at $0.04 during Phase 7 of the distribution cycle. The presale uses a tiered structure with fixed allocations per phase. Each phase has its own token price. Once a phase allocation fills, the sale advances to the next phase at a higher price. This format gives early supporters defined entry levels and removes guessing around valuation windows.

The presale began in early 2025 at a much lower price, and since then the token moved more than 300% from its earliest pricing tier to the current stage. Analysts view this appreciation as natural for structured distribution models. Supply does not flood the market at once. Instead, distribution unfolds across phases before usage begins.

Engagement has also been supported by the 24 hour leaderboard. Each day the top contributor receives $500 in MUTM. This feature drives daily allocation activity rather than one time participation. It also creates competition among traders who want exposure before protocol activation.





Supply Structure, Tokens Sold and Payment Access

The total token supply for MUTM is 4B. Out of this supply, 45.5% is allocated for the structured presale which equals roughly 1.82B tokens. A significant portion of that allocation has already been purchased. More than 825M tokens are now reported as sold. Supply is shifting from the project treasury into holders at a steady pace. This suggests the distribution is entering the later stage before utility activation.

Payment access has also been a major factor in participation. Mutuum Finance supports crypto payments as well as card payments. This expands the buyer base beyond users who already hold digital assets. New users can enter the ecosystem without complex wallet onboarding. Many new crypto offerings lack this type of payment access during early distribution. The inclusion of card support has been highlighted as a key operational advantage.

Protocol Launch and Roadmap Phase 2

The protocol deployment will begin with the V1 protocol release. According to the official X account , V1 will debut on the Sepolia testnet before mainnet activation. Once V1 is active, the system will support lending, borrowing, liquidation events and yield mechanics. These features move the token from narrative into measurable utility. In DeFi lending markets, usage is often the catalyst for new valuation models as it allows traders to observe actual borrowing flows and revenue generation.

Roadmap Phase 2 has been focused on preparing for this launch. Development has progressed through collateral rules, liquidity models, liquidation triggers and oracle integration. The security track has also advanced. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) completed an audit with Halborn Security and launched a $50,000 bug bounty to identify vulnerabilities before mainnet.

Lending markets require high reliability because liquidations and collateral movements must function without manual intervention. For this reason, audits and security validation carry more weight for DeFi crypto than for meme or narrative driven tokens.

MUTM now appears on several top crypto watchlists for 2026, especially in the new crypto and DeFi crypto categories. With protocol deployment ahead and more than $19.8M already raised, the project positions itself as one of the more developed early stage assets prior to launch. Phase 2 and V1 activation will determine how the market values MUTM once the token transitions from distribution into usage.