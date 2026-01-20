Red Cat Holdings to Host Innovation Day on February 27, 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, will host an Innovation Day on Friday, February 27, 2026, at Red Cat’s facilities in West Palm Beach, Florida. The event will begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET and conclude by 2:30 p.m. ET.

At Innovation Day, Red Cat’s leadership team will provide corporate updates and an overview of its product roadmap and market opportunities. The event will also feature live demonstrations of its new maritime division, Blue Ops, showcasing Red Cat’s strategic vision and innovation that underpins its approach to serving the defense drone market. There will be a live Q&A session following the presentations.

In-person attendance is for institutional investors and analysts by invitation only due to limited availability. To request in-person attendance or for more information on Innovation Day, please contact Red Cat Investor Relations at RCAT@soleburystrat.com.

Portions of the event, along with supporting materials, may be accessed live or via an archived replay available on the Red Cat investor relations website at ir.redcatholdings.com.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black Widow™, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain through Blue Ops, Inc., Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at www.redcat.red .

Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

E-mail: RCAT@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:

Peter Moran

Phone: (347) 880-2895

Email: peter@indicatemedia.com