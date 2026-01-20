LaunchDarkly Expands Leadership Team in Response to Accelerated Growth and AI Tailwinds

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly, the comprehensive feature management platform, today announced the appointment of Cameron Etezadi as Chief Technology Officer and Robert O’Donovan as Chief Financial Officer, along with the return of Jonathan Nolen as SVP of Product. These additions to the executive team come as the company is nearing $200 million in annual recurring revenue and scales to meet accelerating demand for AI-ready software delivery infrastructure.

As enterprises mature from AI pilots to production workloads, LaunchDarkly has emerged as a critical runtime control plane, helping companies like Merck, Clari and Neo4j ship with both speed and safety. This reflects a broader industry shift toward intelligent, self-healing software that can detect and resolve issues in real time.

The need to innovate quickly using AI without breaking things is translating into renewed business momentum. LaunchDarkly now serves over a quarter of the Fortune 500, with 37 of the Fortune 100 and 7 of the Fortune 10 among them. Following the introduction of a multi-product platform and rising demand for AI guardrails in 2025, the company reports re-accelerated ARR growth of over 20% YoY and efficiency of well over $300K ARR per FTE.

Strengthening the Executive Bench

To sustain this momentum and deepen its market leadership, LaunchDarkly has appointed Cameron Etezadi as Chief Technology Officer and Robert O’Donovan as Chief Financial Officer. Jonathan Nolen also returns to LaunchDarkly as SVP of Product, bringing deep domain expertise to an expanded product strategy.

Cameron Etezadi is a seasoned technology leader with experience scaling large engineering teams and cloud-native platforms at companies like Hashicorp, Google, and SAP. He has built billion-dollar products used by millions and advises startups and universities on innovation and scale. At LaunchDarkly, he will lead platform engineering and technical strategy as the company deepens its investment in AI and release intelligence.

Robert O’Donovan brings a global perspective and deep SaaS finance experience from roles at SingleStore, Cohesity, DataStax and Pivotal Software. Known for aligning finance with GTM and product strategy, he has also worked across key international markets at Dell/EMC. At LaunchDarkly, he will lead finance, IT, and operations as the company scales globally.

Jonathan Nolen, returning as SVP of Product, previously led product and engineering at LaunchDarkly. Under his leadership, the company introduced capabilities that gave engineering teams greater control over how features are rolled out, how risk is managed at scale, and how releases adapt to real-world usage. Prior to LaunchDarkly, he spent over a decade at Atlassian, where he helped build the Atlassian Marketplace and scale the company from 25 to 2,500+ employees.

“These executive appointments come at a time of accelerating growth and unprecedented market demand,” said Edith Harbaugh, CEO and co-founder of LaunchDarkly. “Engineering leaders are under more pressure than ever to deliver, and they need trusted platforms to do it safely and at scale.”

“Engineering leaders are being asked to ship faster than ever, all while managing more risk,” added Cameron Etezadi, CTO. “According to our 2025 AI Control Gap Report, 73% of teams deploying AI say their biggest concern is controlling unpredictable behavior. LaunchDarkly helps teams move from reactive to resilient, bringing structure and intelligence to AI-driven pipelines so organizations can move fast, turning probability into predictability.”

About LaunchDarkly:

LaunchDarkly is the runtime control plane for software features. The platform gives engineering teams the confidence to innovate quickly without compromising reliability or customer trust by providing visibility and control where it matters most—in the features that reach customers. As AI and automation accelerate software delivery, LaunchDarkly helps ensure that speed doesn’t come at the cost of safety or stability. With LaunchDarkly, teams can progressively release new capabilities, observe performance in real time, and remediate issues instantly before users are impacted. They can also learn quickly and iterate continuously to optimize feature performance, enhance user experience, and drive better business outcomes.

More than 5,500 organizations, including a quarter of the Fortune 500, rely on LaunchDarkly to deliver exceptional digital experiences and turn every software release into a competitive advantage.

