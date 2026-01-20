BLAQclouds, Inc. Formally Launches BLAQpay as the Fourth Pillar of Its Four Pillars Philosophy

ROBESONIA, Pa., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS) today announced the formal launch of BLAQpay, the Company’s next-generation Web3 payments platform, as Pillar Four of the BLAQclouds Four Pillars Philosophy. The launch represents the culmination of more than five years of continuous development, beginning with DiVinciPay, advancing through ZEUSxPay in test and pilot markets, and now graduating to full public retail availability as BLAQpay.

BLAQpay is now live at https://www.BLAQpay.io.





From Concept to Commercial Scale

BLAQpay was purpose-built to bridge Web2 commerce and Web3 payments without disrupting existing merchant workflows. The platform installs seamlessly across:

WIX

WordPress / WooCommerce

Shopify

Custom-coded websites





For merchants, freelancers, designers, and service providers, BLAQpay delivers an intuitive invoicing and checkout experience that is easy to deploy, simple to manage, and powerful to scale. The BLAQpay admin dashboard provides real-time transaction tracking, reporting, and settlement visibility across all supported platforms.

Importantly, BLAQpay is 100% custom-coded and developed in-house by BLAQclouds, ensuring full control over security, scalability, and future feature expansion.

Why WIX, WordPress, and Shopify Matter

Beginning February 1, 2026, BLAQclouds will initiate targeted marketing campaigns focused on merchants using WIX, WordPress, and Shopify—three of the largest global website and e-commerce ecosystems.

Summary Comparison (2025–2026 Estimates):

Platform Active Stores (Approx.) Core Focus Shopify 5.5M – 6.8M Dedicated, high-volume e-commerce WooCommerce 4.5M – 6.0M Highly flexible, open-source Wix ~3.0M Simple, integrated websites + shops

Collectively, these platforms represent tens of millions of active merchants globally, making them a natural launchpad for BLAQpay’s blended Web2/Web3 payment capabilities.

“BLAQpay is not a pivot — it is the graduation of a vision we started more than five years ago,” said Shannon Hill, Chief Executive Officer of BLAQclouds, Inc. “From DiVinciPay to ZEUSxPay and now to BLAQpay, each phase allowed us to test, refine, and harden the platform. As Pillar Four of our Four Pillars Philosophy, BLAQpay completes the ecosystem by giving merchants a real-world, production-ready payments layer that integrates seamlessly into how they already do business.”

“We are excited to lead the rollout of BLAQpay to the WIX, WordPress, and Shopify merchant communities,” said Dr. Todd Zang, a Member of the BLAQclouds Board of Directors. “We have already engaged multiple industry-leading marketing firms to support targeted outreach and conversion. Blending Web2 familiarity with Web3 efficiency is a powerful formula for increasing merchant adoption and sales.”

“BLAQpay represents the practical application of everything BLAQclouds has been building toward,” added Dr. Tony Ratliff, Advisory Board Member of BLAQclouds. “Our focus is on execution — driving awareness, onboarding merchants, and demonstrating how Web3 payments can enhance, not replace, existing commerce. This is how adoption actually happens.”

Free 7-Day Trial for Merchants

Merchants using WIX, WordPress, or Shopify can test BLAQpay with no obligation through a 7-day free trial, available now by signing up at:

https://www.BLAQpay.io

About the Four Pillars Philosophy

BLAQpay joins BLAQclouds, ZEUS, and Apollo as the fourth core platform under the BLAQclouds Four Pillars Philosophy—an operating framework designed to ensure every product:

Solves a real-world problem

Integrates seamlessly with the broader ecosystem

Scales efficiently across global markets

Enhances, rather than replaces, existing system





About BLAQclouds, Inc.

BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.



Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- BLAQpay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

- ApolloCASH – C2C Blockchain Based Global Remittance

- ApolloID – TLD name service for .ZEUS and .APOLLO



For a full list of platforms and solutions from BLAQclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.BLAQclouds.io. For official BLAQclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/BLAQclouds-inc/discussion.



