AirJoule Technologies Commissions Atmospheric Water Harvesting System at Arizona State University for Independent Academic Evaluation

RONAN, Mont., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) ("AirJoule Technologies" or "AIRJ"), today announced the successful delivery and commissioning of an AirJouleTM A250TM system at Arizona State University (“ASU”). The system will undergo independent academic evaluation, including peer reviewed published research, as part of a collaboration with ASU’s atmospheric water harvesting research program.

AirJoule’s sorbent-based technology is designed to extract water from air across a wide range of environmental conditions, including low relative humidity, making AirJoule suitable for deployment in diverse industrial environments and geographic locations. AirJoule utilizes a sorbent called a metal-organic framework, which is an engineered material that was the subject of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. The commissioning of the AirJoule system initiates a period of third-party testing and analysis intended to generate independent performance data, validate water quality, and provide operational insights to advance AirJoule’s commercialization.

ASU’s campus in Tempe offers a demanding test environment characterized by temperatures exceeding 110°F, low humidity levels, and substantial seasonal variability—representing one of the most demanding environments for extracting water from air. Successful operation in the greater Phoenix area will demonstrate system robustness and provide compelling evidence that AirJoule's platform can reliably operate in challenging real-world environments where water scarcity is most acute.

Strategic Importance of Independent Academic Validation

"The successful commissioning of our AirJoule system at Arizona State University represents a pivotal step in our commercialization journey," said Matt Jore, Chief Executive Officer of AirJoule Technologies. "ASU is a leading research institution globally for atmospheric water harvesting, and Dr. Paul Westerhoff is recognized as one of the world's top experts in this field. Having our technology undergo rigorous, independent evaluation by researchers of this caliber provides invaluable third-party validation for customers, partners, and investors."

ASU's Global Leadership in Atmospheric Water Harvesting Research

The evaluation will be led by Dr. Paul Westerhoff, Regents Professor in the School of Sustainable Engineering and the Fulton Chair of Environmental Engineering. He is the Director of the Global Center for Water Technology, which operates an atmospheric water harvesting testbed facility in collaboration with the National Science Foundation’s Southwest Sustainability Innovation Engine. This testbed facility allows companies to develop and demonstrate their technologies in the Phoenix area where significant industrial and other end users have interest in adopting atmospheric water harvesting as part of a portfolio of water solutions.

"We are excited to have the AirJoule system operational on our campus and look forward to conducting rigorous evaluation of this promising technology," said Dr. Westerhoff. "The Southwest United States faces severe water scarcity challenges, and AirJoule represents a potential solution for distributed water infrastructure in arid environments. Our research team will evaluate AirJoule's performance across Phoenix's extreme climate conditions, assess water quality comprehensively, and contribute objective data to the scientific understanding of this technology. This type of independent academic research is essential for building confidence in new water technologies."

Strengthening Economic Growth in Arizona and the Broader Southwest

Reliable water access is foundational to the economic vitality of the Southwest United States. Across the region, water rights renegotiations, community concerns about new housing development approvals and debates around water-intensive industrial and data center operations have heightened the need for practical, local solutions to address water sustainability. By producing pure water from ambient air in low-humidity conditions, and by documenting performance through third-party validation, AirJoule aims to support continued economic growth across Arizona and the broader Southwest.

AirJoule Technologies Presents at Atmospheric Water Harvesting Summit

In connection with the commissioning of the AirJoule system, AIRJ executives participated in the 2026 International Atmospheric Water Harvesting Summit that was held at ASU on January 15-16, 2026. The annual event, organized by the International Atmospheric Water Harvesting Association (“IAWHA”), delves into innovative technical and systems solutions, evaluates pilot-testing advancements and explores policy and regulatory improvements in the field of atmospheric water harvesting. AIRJ’s Chief Commercialization Officer Bryan Barton serves as Vice President of IAWHA and participated in the conference as both a presenter and moderator. Matt Grandbois and Matt Olsen, AIRJ’s Vice President of Business Development and Vice President of Technology, respectively, also presented at the conference.

About AirJoule Technologies Corporation

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is a leading technology platform that unleashes the power of water from air. Through its joint venture with GE Vernova and in partnership with Carrier Global Corporation, the company’s purpose is freeing the world of its water and energy constraints by delivering groundbreaking sorption technologies. For more information, visit https://airjouletech.com.

Follow AirJoule Technologies on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/airjoule-tech/

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding AirJoule Technologies and its future financial and operational performance, as well as its strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues, and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, including any oral statements made in connection therewith, the words “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “positioned,” “target,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, AirJoule Technologies expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements herein, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

AirJoule Technologies cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond AirJoule Technologies’ control. These risks include, but are not limited to, our status as an early stage company with limited operating history, which may make it difficult to evaluate the prospects for our future viability; our initial dependence on revenue generated from a single product; significant barriers we face to deploy our technology; the dependence of our commercialization strategy on our relationships with BASF, Carrier, GE Vernova, and other third parties history of losses, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings including the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. AirJoule Technologies’ SEC Filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in such filings.

Trademark Protection

AirJoule Technologies’ name, logos and website name and address are trademarks or service marks. Solely for convenience, in some cases, the trademarks, trade names and service marks referred to in this press release are listed without the applicable®,™ and SM symbols, but AirJoule Technologies will assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to these trademarks, trade names and service marks.