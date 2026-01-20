3 E Network Accelerates Nordic Strategy with Planned Deployment of High-Density AI Computing Infrastructure in Finland

HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 E Network Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: MASK) (the “Company” or “3 E Network”), a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider advancing toward next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions, today announced the acceleration of its strategic deployment in the Nordic region, Finland. Building upon previously executed data center cooperation agreements and land lease arrangements in Finland, the Company plans to commence the construction and phased delivery of high-density computing infrastructure designed to support AI and high-performance computing (“HPC”) workloads.

The initiative is intended to leverage Finland’s highly reliable and low-carbon power grid, which benefits from a diversified energy mix including nuclear, hydroelectric, and wind generation. By combining this stable energy environment with modular high-density infrastructure solutions, 3 E aims to establish a scalable computing platform designed to support continuous, high-availability AI operations while aligning with global sustainability objectives.

As generative AI adoption continues to expand, data center operators are increasingly required to balance energy efficiency, carbon considerations, and operational reliability. While renewable sources such as wind and solar contribute significantly to decarbonization, their intermittency can present challenges for supporting uninterrupted, full-load HPC workloads without complementary stable baseload power.

Finland’s energy structure provides a favorable foundation for such requirements. Nuclear generation contributes consistent baseload power, hydroelectric resources support system flexibility, and wind energy supplements overall clean energy supply. 3 E’s selection of Finland reflects its assessment that this diversified grid profile is well suited to supporting energy-intensive computing applications on a long-term basis. The Company’s strategic acceleration is supported by previously secured site access and cooperation arrangements, which are expected to facilitate the conversion of existing agreements into deployable computing capacity, subject to permitting, financing, and other customary conditions.

Leveraging these infrastructure arrangements, 3 E plans to deploy its high-density computing solutions with the following design objectives:

Support for High-Density Workloads: The Company’s architecture is designed to accommodate rack power densities in the range of approximately 50kW to 100kW, aligning with the requirements of advanced AI and HPC workloads operating on stable grid power.

The Company’s architecture is designed to accommodate rack power densities in the range of approximately 50kW to 100kW, aligning with the requirements of advanced AI and HPC workloads operating on stable grid power. Enhanced Energy Efficiency: By utilizing Finland’s naturally cool climate together with advanced liquid-cooling technologies, the project is designed to target highly competitive power usage effectiveness (“PUE”) levels, although actual results will depend on operating conditions and workload profiles.

By utilizing Finland’s naturally cool climate together with advanced liquid-cooling technologies, the project is designed to target highly competitive power usage effectiveness (“PUE”) levels, although actual results will depend on operating conditions and workload profiles. Modular and Scalable Deployment: Based on existing infrastructure conditions and modular deployment methodologies, the Company expects to shorten construction timelines and enable phased capacity expansion, subject to execution and regulatory factors.





Dr. Tingjun Yang, Chief Executive Officer of 3 E Network, commented: “Reliable computing infrastructure depends on reliable energy. Our previously executed land and data center cooperation agreements form an important foundation for our Nordic strategy. We selected Finland because of its stable, diversified, and low-carbon energy environment. Rather than developing energy assets ourselves, we are focused on integrating advanced computing and cooling technologies with an established, resilient power grid. We believe this approach positions the Finland site as an important node within our broader global computing network.”

As the Finland project progresses, 3 E Network continues to advance its transition toward a green-energy-aligned computing services model. The Company intends to further evaluate opportunities across the Nordic region and explore potential collaborations with local utilities, energy partners, and ecosystem participants. Through these efforts, 3 E aims to support the efficient deployment of AI workloads while maintaining a focus on reliability, scalability, and sustainability.

